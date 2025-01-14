Notre Dame Injury Report Update Ahead of National Championship vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is less than a week away from taking on Ohio State in the college football national championship game and as the game approaches, we continue to learn more about the projected availability of injured Fighting Irish players.
Notre Dame released its updated news and notes from the sports information department on Tuesday and had multiple newsworthy notes to include that include:
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Beaux Collins - Questionable
Wide receiver Beaux Collins, who scored Notre Dame's only offensive touchdown in the 23-10 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Collins has hauled in 37 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Notre Dame Offensive Guard Rocco Spindler - Not Listed in Injury Report
The good news for Notre Dame is that projected starting right guard Rocco Spindler was not listed on the injury report. Spindler exited last week's Sugar Bowl victory over Penn State with an injury but it would appear he's on pace to start the national championship game against Ohio State.
Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Anthonie Knapp - Out
Head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement on Sunday but it was stated again in the game notes that were released on Tuesday that Anthonie Knapp will be unable to play in the national championship. The depth chart lists senior Tosh Baker OR redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah as the projected starter as of the afternoon of January 14, 2025.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
I went over earlier in the week how I would try and set up the offensive line based on injuries for this game. The good news for Notre Dame is that although Ohio State has a fantastic defensive front, it doesn't offer an edge rusher at the same level of Abdul Carter was for Penn State in the Orange Bowl.
With how well Jagusah played when he was thrown into action in the Orange Bowl, I have real trouble with the idea of him not being part of the starting lineup for the title game, even if it comes at a different position than he played at against Penn State.