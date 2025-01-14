Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Injury Report Update Ahead of National Championship vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame also updated the left tackle position on the depth chart for the title game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) scores a touch down during the second quarter against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is less than a week away from taking on Ohio State in the college football national championship game and as the game approaches, we continue to learn more about the projected availability of injured Fighting Irish players.

Notre Dame released its updated news and notes from the sports information department on Tuesday and had multiple newsworthy notes to include that include:

Notre Dame Wide Receiver Beaux Collins - Questionable

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Jackson Hamilton (17) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Beaux Collins, who scored Notre Dame's only offensive touchdown in the 23-10 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, is listed as questionable with a calf injury. Collins has hauled in 37 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Notre Dame Offensive Guard Rocco Spindler - Not Listed in Injury Report

Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The good news for Notre Dame is that projected starting right guard Rocco Spindler was not listed on the injury report. Spindler exited last week's Sugar Bowl victory over Penn State with an injury but it would appear he's on pace to start the national championship game against Ohio State.

Notre Dame Offensive Tackle Anthonie Knapp - Out

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) knocks helmets with offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp (54) before a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Marcus Freeman made the announcement on Sunday but it was stated again in the game notes that were released on Tuesday that Anthonie Knapp will be unable to play in the national championship. The depth chart lists senior Tosh Baker OR redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah as the projected starter as of the afternoon of January 14, 2025.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take

Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah (56) participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

I went over earlier in the week how I would try and set up the offensive line based on injuries for this game. The good news for Notre Dame is that although Ohio State has a fantastic defensive front, it doesn't offer an edge rusher at the same level of Abdul Carter was for Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

With how well Jagusah played when he was thrown into action in the Orange Bowl, I have real trouble with the idea of him not being part of the starting lineup for the title game, even if it comes at a different position than he played at against Penn State.

Nick Shepkowski
