Notre Dame Is Closing The Gap In Several Crucial Areas
Notre Dame hasn't won a national title since 1988, but the Irish are going into a period where that could change. Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have made strides in several areas as the program looks to get back to the top of the college football field.
Irish Breakdown took a deep dive into the areas where Notre Dame is closing the gap under Freeman, and why the Irish are closer to being a legit title contender than they've been in quite some time. That was the primary topic of discussion in the video below.
Closing the gap isn't just about what is done on the field. The football program needs support from the administration, and the breakdown above begins with a dive into what the leadership at Nore Dame is doing to better support the football program. Notre Dame has raised and spent a lot of money to upgrade the program, and that's the first reason to be optimistic. New apparel and TV deals also have raised the bar for Notre Dame.
That support has allowed Freeman to make very strong coaching hires, and also allowed him to retain important coaches already on the staff. Hiring Mike Denbrock and Mike Brown, and keeping Al Golden and Mike Mickens, are certainly important for Freeman and the Irish program.
Notre Dame is also developing a much better roster, and the next segment of the show dives into those areas. Quarterback recruiting has certainly seen a major upgrade since Freeman was hired as the program's head coach. There is still plenty to prove from a production and play standpoint, but there is no doubt that the talent has upgraded with Riley Leonard from the portal, and landing prep stars like CJ Carr, Deuce Knight and Kenny Minchey.
Mickens has done a lot to upgrade the cornerback position, from both a recruiting and development standpoint. A position that was an issue for much of the previous 20 years is now not only a strength, but Notre Dame has one of the best cornerback rooms in the country. That is crucial to Notre Dame's success. The Irish have also greatly upgraded the depth of talent at linebacker, which is another area where Notre Dame is closing the gap on the top programs.
Of course, Notre Dame is the trend setter at offensive line and tight end, so getting better in those areas is crucial to the Irish program and Freeman closing the gap.
