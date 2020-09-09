Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To ESPN Preseason All-American Team

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been named to the ESPN preseason All-American squad.

Owusu-Koramoah went from a relative unknown a year ago at this time to now being considered one of the nation's best defenders. That is because the talented rover racked up 80 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last fall in his first season as a starter for an Irish defense that was among the nation's best.

Year two is expected to be even better.

Here is what ESPN had to say about the star Irish linebacker:

"More than ever in today's game, defensive coordinators are looking for linebackers who can play all three downs. Owusu-Koramoah is the ultimate hybrid defender for the Irish and will even line up some at rover. He has tremendous speed and instincts and blossomed a year ago after breaking his foot early in the 2018 season. The 6-2, 220-pound redshirt junior led Notre Dame with 13.5 tackles for loss last season, and those numbers figure to only go up in 2020."

Notre Dame will face a number of ESPN preseason All-Americans this season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne were on the All-American squad from ESPN. Also on the list were Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, Duke defensive end Chris Rumph III and Wake Forest placekicker Nick Sciba.

