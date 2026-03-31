Notre Dame had the best running back room in the country last season, and one of the best the historic program has ever had itself.



Jeremiyah Love tortured defenses in becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American, while Jadarian Price was so impressive as a second option, that he could sneak into the First Round of the NFL draft in a few weeks as well.

While both are done wearing the blue and gold uniforms on Saturday, both leave impressive resumes behind. It's each of their legacies and how both went about creating them in different ways that should benefit Notre Dame for years to come.

What Jeremiyah Love Leaves Notre Dame

How long has it been since a high school recruit has looked at Notre Dame and seen proof of concept of it helping develop the most electric offensive player in college football? There were some great wide receivers under Charlie Weis (Jeff Samardzija, Golden Tate, and Michael Floyd immediately come to mind), but none of those had the star power of Love, largely because of the lack of big wins at the time.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been since the early 1990's when guys like Raghib Ismail, Reggie Brooks, and Jerome Bettis were at Notre Dame, that the Fighting Irish were seen as being able to develop such stars on offense.



Love leaves as the model for being able to turn into perhaps the biggest star in the sport at a place that wasn't supposed to be able to develop such things anymore.

What Jadarian Price Leaves Notre Dame

Not everyone has the raw athleticism of Jeremiyah Love, and that's easy to say. What Price did at Notre Dame showed that even if you don't have the same skills Love was gifted with that made him an all-time great, that you can still be a mega-star for the Fighting Irish.

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price overcame a major injury his freshman season and turned into one of the best running backs in the country by the end of his college career.



If you're a running back recruit and want to reach your full potential, Price leaves an impact that way.



You might not have the traits that will make you as electric as Love, but with the right attitude and work ethic, you can still become a truly great player at Notre Dame, even if the competition in the backfield is so large.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

Just because a player is off to the NFL doesn't mean they can't make an impact on their college still.



Not every player can, but the cases of Love and Price were truly unique and certainly leave behind legacies that can do just that.

The Notre Dame running back room has seen its skill level rise as to what was thought to be an unachievable level not long ago.



Love and Price played a huge part in that but when we look back in another four to eight years, we could be looking at a slew of Notre Dame running backs going on to big careers in the NFL.

There was Kyren Williams beforehand, no doubt, but Love and Price brought that to an entirely different level, and that should be a great thing for Notre Dame for years to come.