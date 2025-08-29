Why Notre Dame’s Running Backs Are the Key to Beating Miami
Entering week one's mega Miami matchup, everyone in the country knows Notre Dame has a great stable of running backs led by none other than Jeremiyah Love. The Irish will try to run the ball. Miami will sell out to stop them. Something must give in this battle of trench talent.
This known strength of the Irish can be deployed in multiple ways for maximum output. I'm sure Mike Denbrock is aware of this and has designed Notre Dame's offensive attack with this in mind.
Notre Dame's run game must be effective vs Miami
Having a reliable power run game is always part of Notre Dame's game plan. Miami knows Notre Dame wants to run the ball. It's incumbent on the Irish to have success anyway. There's nothing more demoralizing in the sport of football than running the ball north/south against a team that knows it's coming and sells out to stop it but cannot.
If the Notre Dame offensive line can win its battles more than it loses them, Jeremiyah Love and JD Price will take care of the rest. This will take pressure off CJ Carr and help Notre Dame dominate the time of possession battle. This is old school football. In a tough road environment, run game dominance is a classic key to victory.
Notre Dame running backs will be more involved in the pass game in 2025
While the traditional run game is always a must-have, I think Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock has more in mind for Love and Price than simple handoffs and pitches. I think in 2025, especially early in the season, we will see these gifted athletes heavily involved in the short and intermediate passing game.
Not only would this keep Miami off balance while trying to stuff the run game, but it could be the perfect way to get the Irish passing game going in an effort to build CJ Carr's confidence.
Notre Dame can, and I think will, at some point, try to throw the ball deep on Miami. Passes like these are very hit or miss, boom or bust. Short to intermediate passes to Love and Price are a much more reliable confidence-building outlet for a young signal caller. A six-yard easy completion through the air can quickly turn into a 25-yard gain in the box score, given how gifted these Irish players are.
The running back room is a proven strength of the Notre Dame program, and I fully expect the Irish to use every which way to get them involved in the pass game. This is a winning formula for Love, Price, Carr, and ultimately, Notre Dame.