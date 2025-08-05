Notre Dame RB Lands Major NIL Deal, Joins Elite Athlete Roster
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is as good a running back as there is entering the 2025 college football season, and on Tuesday announced a new NIL deal with a growing team of elite athletes.
Love signed a deal with shoe brand New Balance, which entered the football cleats market in 2024. Love joins a roster of elite athletes New Balance already has deals with, including MLB MVP Shoehi Ohtani, basketball stars Cooper Flagg, Kwahi Leonard, and Cameron Brink, as well as former Ohio State stars Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Chase Young.
“Joining the New Balance family is more than just a partnership – it’s a chance to be part of something bigger,” says Jeremiyah. “From my first conversation with the brand, I knew it was the right fit for me and my family. I’m all about comfort, and I’m excited to go on this journey with a brand that supports me and helps me perform at the highest level.”
Love joins the New Balance team, which is great for him, and if nothing else, certainly interesting regarding Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, of course, have a deal with Under Armour, so it's always a bit interesting to see how these deals come to be despite obvious conflicts of interest.
Regardless, New Balance has made an effort to go after legitimate stars in each sport and has had great success. Love's new deal speaks to how he's viewed nationally as a star as he enters his junior year with hopes of getting Notre Dame over the final hurdle and winning a national championship.