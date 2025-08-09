Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love: Best Irish Running Back Since When?

Where does the Notre Dame star stack up?

Jeff Feyerer

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love / Greg Swiercz, USA TODAY Sports
Preseason accolades are being heaped upon Irish running back Jeremiyah Love from every direction. Where does he stack up in Notre Dame’s long tradition of running back success, based on certain categories? 

Best Notre Dame Pro RB Prospect Since: Jerome Bettis (1992)

Jerome Bettis runs the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 200
JAN 8, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (36) Jerome Bettis runs against Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman (99) David Pollack in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff at Paul Brown Stadium. The Steelers beat the Bengals 31-17. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Look at any mock draft for 2026 and Love is slotted in the first round, often the first running back projected to be selected. It’s been a LONG time since that happened for Notre Dame. Julius Jones in 2003 was the last running back to get selected in the second round or higher. Sure, there have been plenty of productive rushers out of Notre Dame.

Kyren Williams is currently staring for the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan Grant, who went undrafted, stood out on some great Packers teams.

Love’s ascent atop the running back prospect charts hasn’t been seen since Jerome Bettis. Bettis was selected tenth overall by the Rams, and though he registered just over 1,900 career rushing yards at Notre Dame and split time his final season with Reggie Brooks, scouts saw the potential in the man who would soon become “The Bus” and a Hall of Famer. 

Notre Dame's Most Explosive RB Since: Dexter Williams (2018)

Dexter Williams runs the ball against USC in 201
Nov 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2) is pursued by Southern California Trojans linebacker Cameron Smith (35) and linebacker Jordan Iosefa (56) in the fourth quarterat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame defeated USC 24-17. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing Dexter Williams knew how to do was take it the distance. The 2018 Notre Dame team, which would eventually go on to the College Football Playoff, didn’t hit their peak until the fifth game when Williams returned from suspension to rush for 161 yards on 7.7 yards per carry against Stanford. His ability to hit the home run complemented Ian Book’s ability through the air and unlocked the explosiveness of the Irish offense. Love, like Williams, is a threat every time he touches the ball to hit pay dirt. It is this big play ability that will allow the Irish to thrive.

Most Important Notre Dame RB Since: Autry Denson (1999)

Autry Denson as a running backs coach at Notre Dam
Sep 10, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running backs coach Autry Denson watches during the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 39-10. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Often forgotten for how great he was in college, Denson was the focal point of the offense in the late 90s. The team would soon move to more pass-happy offenses with Brady Quinn and Jimmy Clausen, but lacked a true star in the backfield until Love. Denson’s consistency was achieved even though defenses knew how much the Irish relied on him. Love, this season, will be keyed on by the opposition, given the inexperienced quarterbacks the team will be breaking in. How valuable he is to this Irish offense mirrors Denson’s career, though the talent around him is more stacked than it was for Denson.

Best Heisman Candidate Since: Josh Adams (2017)

Josh Adams runs the ball for Notre Dame against NC State in 201
Oct 28, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Tim Kidd-Glass (34) pursues in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

This is cheating a little bit considering Adams’ campaign only results due to his in-season performance, not the preseason hype. Any Notre Dame running back who can have a Heisman campaign is worthy of mention. Adams’ start to 2017, behind an offensive line led by Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, saw the school promote his effort with the “33 Trucking" campaign. Injuries derailed his back half of the season, but it was a notable run at the trophy, nonetheless.

Best Career Since: Darius Walker (2006)

Darius Walker runs the ball against Navy in 200
Oct. 28, 2006; Baltimore, MD, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (3) Darius Walker runs the ball as Navy Midshipmen cornerback (18) Rashawn King pursues in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Notre Dame won 38-14. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The difference here is that Walker was able to get substantial playing time as a true freshman and was the leading rusher during each of his three seasons. Love was saddled behind Audric Estime during an all-time great season in 2023, unable to register big numbers. If Love can replicate his 2024 production, he’ll move up to seventh on the career rushing list. If he can close in on Vagas Ferguson’s single-season record of 1,437 rushing yards or Estime’s 18 rushing touchdowns in one season, he’ll make a move even higher in the career annals.

