Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love: Best Irish Running Back Since When?
Preseason accolades are being heaped upon Irish running back Jeremiyah Love from every direction. Where does he stack up in Notre Dame’s long tradition of running back success, based on certain categories?
Best Notre Dame Pro RB Prospect Since: Jerome Bettis (1992)
Look at any mock draft for 2026 and Love is slotted in the first round, often the first running back projected to be selected. It’s been a LONG time since that happened for Notre Dame. Julius Jones in 2003 was the last running back to get selected in the second round or higher. Sure, there have been plenty of productive rushers out of Notre Dame.
Kyren Williams is currently staring for the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan Grant, who went undrafted, stood out on some great Packers teams.
Love’s ascent atop the running back prospect charts hasn’t been seen since Jerome Bettis. Bettis was selected tenth overall by the Rams, and though he registered just over 1,900 career rushing yards at Notre Dame and split time his final season with Reggie Brooks, scouts saw the potential in the man who would soon become “The Bus” and a Hall of Famer.
Notre Dame's Most Explosive RB Since: Dexter Williams (2018)
One thing Dexter Williams knew how to do was take it the distance. The 2018 Notre Dame team, which would eventually go on to the College Football Playoff, didn’t hit their peak until the fifth game when Williams returned from suspension to rush for 161 yards on 7.7 yards per carry against Stanford. His ability to hit the home run complemented Ian Book’s ability through the air and unlocked the explosiveness of the Irish offense. Love, like Williams, is a threat every time he touches the ball to hit pay dirt. It is this big play ability that will allow the Irish to thrive.
Most Important Notre Dame RB Since: Autry Denson (1999)
Often forgotten for how great he was in college, Denson was the focal point of the offense in the late 90s. The team would soon move to more pass-happy offenses with Brady Quinn and Jimmy Clausen, but lacked a true star in the backfield until Love. Denson’s consistency was achieved even though defenses knew how much the Irish relied on him. Love, this season, will be keyed on by the opposition, given the inexperienced quarterbacks the team will be breaking in. How valuable he is to this Irish offense mirrors Denson’s career, though the talent around him is more stacked than it was for Denson.
Best Heisman Candidate Since: Josh Adams (2017)
This is cheating a little bit considering Adams’ campaign only results due to his in-season performance, not the preseason hype. Any Notre Dame running back who can have a Heisman campaign is worthy of mention. Adams’ start to 2017, behind an offensive line led by Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey, saw the school promote his effort with the “33 Trucking" campaign. Injuries derailed his back half of the season, but it was a notable run at the trophy, nonetheless.
Best Career Since: Darius Walker (2006)
The difference here is that Walker was able to get substantial playing time as a true freshman and was the leading rusher during each of his three seasons. Love was saddled behind Audric Estime during an all-time great season in 2023, unable to register big numbers. If Love can replicate his 2024 production, he’ll move up to seventh on the career rushing list. If he can close in on Vagas Ferguson’s single-season record of 1,437 rushing yards or Estime’s 18 rushing touchdowns in one season, he’ll make a move even higher in the career annals.