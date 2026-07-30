Notre Dame Adds Jersey Sponsor in Latest Sign of College Football's Changing Landscape

Nothing generates discussion in Notre Dame circles quite like any change to the traditions of the football program.



With that in mind, the debate has been raging since the Irish announced their partnership with SoFi, which will pay Notre Dame 18-to-20 million dollars per year to sponsor Irish athletics, punctuated by a branded logo patch on the Notre Dame Football jerseys.

The Fighting Irish Continue to Embrace the Modern Times

The response to the news of this change to Notre Dame's iconic and historic jerseys has been entertaining to monitor, ranging from pure and genuine outrage to praise for the Irish taking advantage of their mega brand in the financial arms race that has become the reality of college football.

In today's college football, finding as many new revenue streams as possible is the name of the game as the cost of building a winning team escalates yearly.



In an ideal world, I'd like Notre Dame's jerseys to remain unaltered outside of a patch honoring Lou Holtz, but I acknowledge the times we exist in.

With very little effort, Notre Dame will now bring in 18-20 million extra dollars per year for athletics.



This seems like a no-brainer, and I think the pushback to this move from Notre Dame traditionalists isn't so much about the literal jersey patch itself, but rather what it represents.



A public money race in college football that makes us long for the days of our youth, when the sport felt more pure.

Notre Dame jumps into the jersey patch game with SoFi, following the trend of other programs. pic.twitter.com/zphyVdmr3Y — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) July 28, 2026

There is a give and a take with everything

The cost to compete at the highest level of college football continues to go up yearly. This dynamic just is what it is and isn't changing. Therefore, Notre Dame is finding alternate revenue streams to support this cause.



And while I don't like the jersey patch based on historic principle, I do like Notre Dame landing top recruiting classes. And for that to continue, things like this must be tolerated, if not applauded.



If the Irish are going to cross this barrier, at least they are doing it better than anyone else, inking the largest deal of this kind in the country.

For anyone who is still feeling a visceral negative reaction to the tainting of Notre Dame's iconic jerseys, I will offer this for some further perspective.



The New York Yankees, who possess 27 World Series trophies, have the most recognizable jersey in sports and didn't even allow players to have facial hair for many decades, have a sponsor patch on the pinstriped uniforms once worn by Babe Ruth.

The reality here is that times change, and while the desire to stick to tradition is moral and honorable, it comes at an on-field cost nobody can afford to pay and still hope to compete at the highest level.



This isn't your grandad's Irish football, but it's still Irish football, and the program is now one of the best in the country. Enjoy it.