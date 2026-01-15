Notre Dame Lands Elite Defensive Lineman in Transfer Portal

After a notably slow start to the portal, Notre Dame has not only made some key additions, but it may have just landed the best portal class in the nation after landing yet another top talent today.



Shortly after arriving to campus on January 15, Notre Dame earned a commitment from Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray.



The 6-6, 330-pound monster had been rumored to be taking other visits after leaving Notre Dame's campus, but the Fighting Irish staff made enough of an impression on him to get him to commit and sign on the spot.

Gray had a standout season in his second collegiate campaign for the Ducks, tallying 18 tackles and two tackles for loss while being a constant disruption in the backfield in the passing and running games.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer DL Tionne Gray has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells @On3



The 6’6 330 DL totaled 18 tackles, 2 TFLs, and a blocked FG in 2025



He’s one of the top defensive linemen in the portal and will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/eEJi1PnRRf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2026

Gray checks all the boxes for what Notre Dame was looking for in a defensive tackle, especially after the addition of Pitt transfer defensive tackle Francis Brewu. Gray provides the size, while Brewu has the quick first step and finesse.



The combination of Gray and Brewu, especially at a position of dire need for the 2026 Fighting Irish team, is an absolute home run.

According to 247Sports, Gray was the No.3 defensive lineman in the portal and No.17 overall player, signifying how massive of a commitment this is for Marcus Freeman's squad but especially for new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.



The former Pitt and Indianapolis Colts defensive line specialist has landed three of the top defensive linemen in the portal (Keon Keeley, Francis Brewu, Tionne Gray) and already has one of the better defensive lines in the country with Bryce Young and Boubacar Traore returning in 2026.

Something significant about landing Gray, among other underclassmen, is Notre Dame's willingness to land transfer targets now that are not freshman or graduate seniors. The admissions department has become more willing to take transfers like Gray in this example, who are smack in the middle of their college career but are in good enough academic standing to be successful at Notre Dame.

You can bet that Marcus Freeman has been pushing for this, and when he is this close to delivering the school's first national championship in nearly 40 years, you need to go all in and bring in the absolute best talent possible.



All in all, if Notre Dame is finished adding to its team in this portal window with Gray's commitment today, what a remarkable turnaround. This team has everything it needs to win a national title in 2026.