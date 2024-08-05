Notre Dame Lineman Named a Top Redshirt Freshman to Watch in 2024
Charles Jagusah is on the fast track to stardom up front for Notre Dame, and national publishers are taking notice. College Football News has ranked the emerging left tackle as the No. 2 overall redshirt freshman to watch this season.
Okay, so technically Jagusah isn't a redshirt freshman since the Fighting Irish don't recognize that classification. However, he played in just two games as a true freshman last season, thus preserving a year of eligibility. And he will be eligible for 2024 Freshman All-America Teams and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
In one of his two appearances, Jagusah started the Sun Bowl in place of Joe Alt, the No. 5 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, and played very well in a Fighting Irish win over Oregon State. He became the first true freshman to start along the ND O-line since Alt did it two years earlier. The buzz about the Rock Island, Il. native has been building ever since. He has massive shoes to fill this season, but every indication so far this offseason is that he's physically and mentally prepared for the challenge.
This is what College Football News had to say about Jagusah in its rankings:
"Jagusah is an athletic 6-7, 330-pounder with the footwork to wall off the edge and the strength to manhandle opponents. In a possible preview for 2024, Jagusah was solid replacing All-American Joe Alt in last year’s Sun Bowl and has already been slotted in as new QB Riley Leonard’s blindside protector."
