Marcus Freeman Joins Caitlin Clark as Both Named to Prestigious Leadership List
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has received another honor as he was named to IBJ Media's Indiana 250, a prestigious list that recognizes the 250 most influential and impactful leaders across the Hoosier state.
Freeman wasn't the only Indiana sports personality to make the list as WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), NBA star Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), and Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon were also named.
The Indiana 250 is now in its fourth year and honors individuals who lead in sectors such as business, law, government, education, and community organizations. The list is put together through a months-long process by the editorial teams at the Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside Indiana Business, and Indiana Lawyer.
Freeman is entering his fourth season as Notre Dame's head football coach and is fresh off a year that saw his team go 14-2 and earn a trip to last season's national championship game. Freeman received several coaching awards and acknowledgements following the impressive run.
Along with leading Notre Dame on the football field, Freeman also makes an impact off it. Some of his charitable causes and appearances have included gifting local South Bend students with spring football game tickets. He's also spoken at nonprofit events for Erin's House for Grieving Children, which supports families coping with loss.
Freeman is also a firm supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Freeman spends time with families and patients each Friday before home Fighting Irish games, often having players tag along. Together, they deliver meals, distribute Notre Dame gear, play games, and spend significant time with the patients.