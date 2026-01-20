Nick Saban was big on Notre Dame from the very start of the 2025 college football season. From the very first weekend of the year, Saban called Notre Dame a top five team nationally, and stood by that even after it lost at Miami.



On Monday night, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sat in as a guest analyst on College GameDay, and during the show, Saban took time to compliment Freeman and Notre Dame.



"You deserved to be in the playoffs," Saban said. "That's a playoff team."



Saban then went on to blame the system for Notre Dame not getting in, which in some capacity is correct, but avoids bringing up the team that Freeman's Irish should have been in over - yeah - that one that Saban coached to six national championships, Alabama, but I digress.

Marcus Freeman on College GameDay is a Good Thing

I've been as critical of ESPN regarding how it treats and discusses Notre Dame as anyone. The four-letter network has an obvious investment in the SEC and no matter what anyone says, you can't convince it didn't play a major factor in Alabama passing Notre Dame in the Playoff rankings after the final week of the regular season.



Or that it didn't have a say in moving BYU down to get Miami in, but not moving Alabama down after both were obliterated in their conference championship games.



We can hate on ESPN all we want as Notre Dame fans, and trust me I will, but when given the opportunity, getting Marcus Freeman on the College GameDay set for extended time before the national championship game is a good thing.

Think of it this way: Marcus Freeman spends the weekend visiting recruits in the Midwest and talks up Notre Dame the entire time. He talks about what Notre Dame can do for a young person if they let it, and gives the whole pitch we've heard pieces of over the last few years.



Then fast forward to Monday night before the national championship game and that teenager is watching College GameDay with his family, ahead of the final college football game of the season.



Do you think that doesn't make an impact? Do you think that seeing Freeman on that stage, hearing him be told by Nick Saban of all people that Notre Dame was shafted by the College Football Playoff, doesn't leave an impact?



If you've seen Freeman speak in front of a camera and microphone before, you're not at all surprised that he did a fantastic job on television Monday. If he ever gets tired of the coaching thing then a spot on TV would seem like a natural fit, but that's not the point here.

Pat McAfee having some fun with Marcus Freeman about fighting 😭 pic.twitter.com/MYUUHkeHsG — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 19, 2026

Overall I see ESPN largely as a negative when it comes to college football.



Yes, its production is better than just about anywhere else but it has clearly changed its messaging, and not for the better, since it got in bed with the SEC.



However, as long as its around it's best for Freeman and Notre Dame to utilize it to their advantage, just like they did before Monday's title game.