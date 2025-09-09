Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Must Lean Into "Challenge Everything" Mantra
Notre Dame had better have figured it out in the off-week
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is a big believer in the "challenge everything" mantra.
This is a go-to statement that he has leaned on and lived by since becoming the head man in South Bend. If ever there was a time to lean into this philosophy, the off-week between the Miami and Texas A&M games had better have been it.
The Irish were nowhere near good enough against the Hurricanes in a lot of areas, even ones that were expected to be team strengths.
This is very alarming. Now, Notre Dame has a full two-week window to make adjustments before Texas A&M heads to town in a must-win game to get the season back on track.
Notre Dame coaches must coach better
The first challenge Marcus Freeman must address is his coaching staff. It must do a much better job of motivating, preparing, and getting the most out of its players. Each win is a team win, and each loss is a team loss. Everyone must improve, and that starts with the coaching staff.
Now that the Irish staff has film and data from a rough first night of the season, there isn't much guesswork involved here. It's clear to see what and who needed to improve from the scheme to personnel. I expect a much tighter operation against the Aggies once some adjustments are made.
Notre Dame captains need to play like leaders
Miami started this game more ready to play than Notre Dame did. The Hurricanes had more intensity than the Irish, and it showed. Why was this the case?
Were the Irish reading their 2024 CFP run press clippings rather than focusing on winning this game? I doubt that this is the case, but there is truly no valid excuse for not matching the intensity of your opponent in a rivalry game from snap one.
Irish captains have two missions moving forward. First, they must all play better. None of them played well against Miami, and it's hard to lead and have men follow you when you, as a designated leader, don't lead by example.
Secondly, this group needs to motivate their teammates and ensure the group is emotionally and mentally prepared for each battle.
Nobody on the Notre Dame roster is guaranteed playing time
Marcus Freeman needs to make it clear to each player on his roster that no matter what happened last year, or in spring or fall camp, it doesn't matter anymore.
There are no guaranteed starting roles or snap counts. This is a clean slate. Those who play with intensity and effective purpose will get snaps, and those who don't, won't.
Notre Dame is in a position now where it cannot afford to lose the Texas A&M game. It doesn't matter if you are a captain, an upperclassman, or one of the best players from last year's team. Deliver or don't play. Period.
The mission of 2025 for Marcus Freeman was to show that 2024's magical CFP run wasn't a fluke and that the Irish were a perennial contender. He can still accomplish this goal, but only if he leans into his own mantra fully and humbly.
