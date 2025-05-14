Notre Dame Offers Elite Linebacker Prospect from Hawaii
Notre Dame has been on a hot run with the 2026 recruiting class of late and is looking to land another star offensive player today when running back Jonaz Walton of Georgia announces his college decision. As well as Marcus Freeman and his staff have done with the 2026 class though, they're already making headway for the 2027 cycle.
On Tuesday, Hawai'i linebacker Toa Satele announced he had received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. The 6-3, 200-pounder already has over 20 scholarship offers listed following his sophomore year of high school.
Satele is ranked as one of the nation's top linebackers in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite. There he ranks as a four-star prospect, the top overall player in Hawai'i for the 2027 class, and the seventh best linebacker in the country.
Satele is the son of former Hawai'i football star Samson Satele, who played on the memorable 2007 Rainbow Warriors team that went undefeated in the regular season and played in the Sugar Bowl. He later became a second round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins.
Of course you can't talk about Notre Dame and Hawai'i without bringing up legendary linebacker Manti Te'o. Te'o of course helped the Fighting Irish to a national championship game appearance back in 2012 after finishing as the first runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting. Te'o helped pave the way for several Hawai'i football stars to ultimately make their way to South Bend.