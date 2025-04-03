Irish Breakdown

Marcus Freeman’s Son Makes College Wrestling Commitment

Vinny Freeman will be wrestling in the Ivy League

Nick Shepkowski

Penn junior Vinny Freeman lifts New Prairie senior Hayden Whitenack off the ground during the 175-pound championship match at the NIC invitational Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Penn High School in Mishawaka.
Penn junior Vinny Freeman lifts New Prairie senior Hayden Whitenack off the ground during the 175-pound championship match at the NIC invitational Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Penn High School in Mishawaka. / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The son of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has chosen where his college wrestling career will take place. On Wednesday, Vinny Freeman, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka (Ind.) announced that he has committed to wrestle at Cornell.

Freeman is one of Indiana's best high school wrestlers, taking home third place in the 175-pound weight class this winter. He also notched his 100th career victory during the season.

In mixing academics and a strong wrestling program it's tough to beat Cornell as the Ivy League school ranked as a top 10 wrestling program this past season.

All the best to Vinny and the rest of the Freeman's on the big (red) step!

