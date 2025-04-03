Marcus Freeman’s Son Makes College Wrestling Commitment
Vinny Freeman will be wrestling in the Ivy League
The son of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman has chosen where his college wrestling career will take place. On Wednesday, Vinny Freeman, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka (Ind.) announced that he has committed to wrestle at Cornell.
Freeman is one of Indiana's best high school wrestlers, taking home third place in the 175-pound weight class this winter. He also notched his 100th career victory during the season.
In mixing academics and a strong wrestling program it's tough to beat Cornell as the Ivy League school ranked as a top 10 wrestling program this past season.
All the best to Vinny and the rest of the Freeman's on the big (red) step!
