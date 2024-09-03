"Irrelevant" Notre Dame Draws Massive TV Numbers For ABC vs Texas A&M
America was ready for football's return, and the Irish & Aggies delivered
America loves football. Duh.
It seems to be one of the only things left in that brings all people together. As such, everyone was beyond excited to watch Notre Dame and Texas A&M battle in the primetime game of the week to open up the season.
And the matchup didn't disappoint.
In what will be yet another factual blow to the "Notre Dame is irrelevant" crowd, this game was the second most viewed Saturday night game in over two years and was the most streamed regular season college game ever with peak viewership logging in at 9.3 million viewers.
Whether people love Notre Dame or hate Notre Dame, everyone wants to see Notre Dame play
From a Notre Dame perspective, aside from the obvious practical implications that came with a win over the Aggies, this was a huge perceptual victory for the Irish as well.
The Irish showed the entire country, most of who tuned in to root against the them, that they could outlast an athletic SEC roster at their place at night in the heat.
Aside from this, an argument could be made that Notre Dame's roster was in better physical condition than Texas A&M's was entering this game, as evidenced by the number of Aggies who needed assistance for cramping or throwing up compared to the same on the Irish side of the ledger.
Notre Dame made a statement to the college football world Saturday night.
Can they build on it?
