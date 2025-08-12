Early Betting Line Revealed for Notre Dame vs. Miami Showdown
Notre Dame and Miami.
You don't have to say anything more than that to get the blood of a college football fan boiling. The 1988 Catholics vs. Convicts was the pinnacle of the rivalry, but the history of the two programs long predates that game.
Notre Dame hasn't beaten the Hurricanes down in Miami since all the way back in 1977 so will be looking to do that as well as lay the foundation for what has the chance to be another special fall in South Bend.
So what are the odds makers saying about Notre Dame's season opener? Can Notre Dame start the season on the right foot, or will Miami leave opening weekend feeling like its finally headed to a College Football Playoff for the first time in program history?
Notre Dame vs. Miami: Current Betting Odds
Notre Dame's last trip to Miami ended horribly, as the Hurricanes trounced the No. 3 Fighting Irish 41-8 back in 2017. Will Notre Dame erase some of those awful memories on the night of August 31?
Here's how the folks at FanDuel handicap the Notre Dame vs. Miami opener as of August 12, 2025.
Fan Duel Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Miami
Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Game total: 50.5
Money lines: Notre Dame -126, Miami +105
Notre Dame's Recent Opening Trends:
Notre Dame has had a recent trend of starting the season on the road, usually in a big-time environment. Since 2019, only the Covid season of 2020 has seen Notre Dame start at home, and 2026 will be no different as the Fighting Irish open at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Notre Dame's Recent Results in Road Openers:
2019: 35-17 win at Louisville
2021: 41-38 overtime win at Florida State
2022: 21-10 loss at Ohio State
2023: 42-3 win vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland
2024: 23-13 win at Texas A&M
Notre Dame sits less than three weeks from the opening game and remains a 2.5-point favorite over Miami despite not yet naming a starting quarterback.
Miami will have former Georgia standout Carson Beck calling signals after opting to transfer to quarterback the Hurricanes instead of head to the NFL this past offseason. Beck threw for 3,845 yards last season, while chucking 28 touchdowns and 12 intereptions. It was a step down from Beck's impressive 2023 campaign that saw him throw for 3,941 yards and 24 scores to just six interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on August 31 between Notre Dame and Miami.