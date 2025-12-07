Social Media Explodes After Notre Dame Snubbed by CFP Committee
Notre Dame fans everywhere are sitting in shock right now. The Fighting Irish, despite going 10-2 and being ranked in the top five of nearly all metric-based rankings, will be sitting at home for the postseason tournament.
Sure, a bid to the Pop-Tarts or Family Video Bowl may await, but after we just watched what was perhaps Notre Dame's most complete team since 1993, it feels empty.
I could go on for days about how it wasn't Miami that beat out Notre Dame, but instead Alabama being gifted a spot after crafty manipulation by the committee in recent weeks. However, I'll instead let you see some of the best posts to social media after the stunning news was announced on Sunday.
Flashback to Alabama Being Gifted a Spot in 2023
Even beyond that, the blowout loss BYU suffered yesterday mattered in the grand scheme of things, but Alabama's did not. A complete joke.
Bama over Notre Dame? For Real?
Easily the biggest story of all of this to me is that Alabama didn't slide at all after getting dominated on Saturday. By that same logic, shouldn't Ohio State have remained ahead of Indiana if a team shouldn't be punished for losing a conference title game? Or shouldn't BYU have stayed in the same spot if conference championship games shouldn't hurt anyone?
Is Virginia to Blame for Notre Dame Being Out?
CFP Rankings Don't Matter Until the End
A tremendous point. I have nothing against Miami getting in over Notre Dame, but to force-feed Alabama into the field and clearly apply specific rules to get that done are beyond pathetic.
How Did Alabama Not Drop?
In the last two weeks, Alabama has lost a game 28-7, and barely snuck by what wound up being a 5-7 Auburn team, but still moved up in the CFP rankings during that time.
Notre Dame's Title Odds Going Into Sunday
Just how good was this Notre Dame team? Those odds speak for themselves and about a Notre Dame team that was arguably its most complete since 1993.
Reminder: Alabama Got Destroyed by Florida State
Conference Championship Games Still Matter - Unless You're Alabama
Timing of Miami Jump is...Odd
Personally, I don't have a problem with Miami being in whatsoever. I have a problem with Alabama getting the nod. Head-to-head in such matters should count, but then again so should getting blown out by a lowly Florida State squad.
Isn't This the Truth...
My phone on my birthday doesn't light up 10% the amount it does following a Notre Dame loss.
