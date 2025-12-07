Notre Dame fans everywhere are sitting in shock right now. The Fighting Irish, despite going 10-2 and being ranked in the top five of nearly all metric-based rankings, will be sitting at home for the postseason tournament.



Sure, a bid to the Pop-Tarts or Family Video Bowl may await, but after we just watched what was perhaps Notre Dame's most complete team since 1993, it feels empty.



I could go on for days about how it wasn't Miami that beat out Notre Dame, but instead Alabama being gifted a spot after crafty manipulation by the committee in recent weeks. However, I'll instead let you see some of the best posts to social media after the stunning news was announced on Sunday.

Flashback to Alabama Being Gifted a Spot in 2023

I’m old enough to remember the argument for Alabama over FSU in 2023 being about FSU limping to the finish line (while winning) and wanting to pick teams that were the “best” now.



But a blowout loss yesterday apparently didn’t matter. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 7, 2025

Even beyond that, the blowout loss BYU suffered yesterday mattered in the grand scheme of things, but Alabama's did not. A complete joke.

Bama over Notre Dame? For Real?

Wow. They had to put Miami in over ND because games count. But Bama over ND. Man... — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 7, 2025

Easily the biggest story of all of this to me is that Alabama didn't slide at all after getting dominated on Saturday. By that same logic, shouldn't Ohio State have remained ahead of Indiana if a team shouldn't be punished for losing a conference title game? Or shouldn't BYU have stayed in the same spot if conference championship games shouldn't hurt anyone?

Is Virginia to Blame for Notre Dame Being Out?

Duke winning ultimately killed Notre Dame. They didn't have the GUTS to leave the @ACCFootball out. — Chris Childers (@ChildersRadio) December 7, 2025

CFP Rankings Don't Matter Until the End

Primary takeaways



1. Results do still (mostly) matter!

2. Further confirmation that none of the prior rankings matter and it's all just a television show/content. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 7, 2025

A tremendous point. I have nothing against Miami getting in over Notre Dame, but to force-feed Alabama into the field and clearly apply specific rules to get that done are beyond pathetic.

How Did Alabama Not Drop?

Still can’t believe Alabama didn’t drop at all… — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) December 7, 2025

In the last two weeks, Alabama has lost a game 28-7, and barely snuck by what wound up being a 5-7 Auburn team, but still moved up in the CFP rankings during that time.

Notre Dame's Title Odds Going Into Sunday

ND had the 3rd best odds to win the national championship and isn’t in the field — Mason (@MasonPlummer_) December 7, 2025

Just how good was this Notre Dame team? Those odds speak for themselves and about a Notre Dame team that was arguably its most complete since 1993.

Reminder: Alabama Got Destroyed by Florida State

Friendly reminder:



Alabama lost to Florida State.



By far the worst loss of any Top 12 team. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) December 7, 2025

Conference Championship Games Still Matter - Unless You're Alabama

Friendly reminder:



Alabama lost to Florida State.



By far the worst loss of any Top 12 team. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) December 7, 2025

Timing of Miami Jump is...Odd

I went to Notre Dame.



I thought Miami should’ve been ahead of Notre Dame the whole time. Head to head has to matter, IMO.



BUT: To say Notre Dame is a better team every single week, then to flip them with Miami when neither team played is not only illogical, but nonsensical. — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) December 7, 2025

Personally, I don't have a problem with Miami being in whatsoever. I have a problem with Alabama getting the nod. Head-to-head in such matters should count, but then again so should getting blown out by a lowly Florida State squad.

Isn't This the Truth...

the best part about college football is when something bad happens to your team everyone texts you like a family member died — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 7, 2025

My phone on my birthday doesn't light up 10% the amount it does following a Notre Dame loss.