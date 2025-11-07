Notre Dame vs. Miami: Why Context Matters More Than the Scoreboard
Notre Dame checked in No. 10 in Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff rankings, making it among the biggest winners of the night. That ranking, coupled with a favorable remaining schedule, makes it appear a return trip to the College Football Playoff is nearly a certainty, assuming Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish take care of business.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest reaction from the national media has been anger over Notre Dame's ranking. Pick a sports media outlet, nearly any of them, and you'll find a piece written about how Notre Dame is overrated or overranked, clearly undeserving of the No. 10 spot.
However, who do you want in it's place?
The Case for Miami
The obvious argument against Notre Dame's ranking comes regarding Miami, who beat the Irish on a last-second field goal back in Week 1.
I can't say I'm shocked that Notre Dame was ranked above Miami despite both having two losses and the Hurricanes holding the head-to-head edge, but I was surprised at where Miami checked in. At No. 18, its clear that the committee has big-time doubts about the direction of Miami, even with that head-to-head victory over Notre Dame.
Perhaps instead of blaming the Irish, don't lose at home to Louisville or this past weekend at SMU?
Matt Hayes of USA Today again called Miami's 27-24 victory over Notre Dame "anything but close" this week, while seeming to ignore the fact that the game was tied until just over two minutes to play.
Anything to fit a narrative.
Hayes also questioned Notre Dame making the 2020 College Football Playoff in the same piece, asking how it could after getting blown out by Clemson in the ACC Championship game. He failed to mention that Notre Dame also had a regular season win over Clemson that year, and that the team Notre Dame beat out for the final spot that year, Texas A&M, lost at home to Alabama by 28 that season.
But I digress.
At least regarding Hayes.
Ari Wasserman Angry Over Notre Dame
During the College Football Playoff rankings show, Ari Wasserman of On3 was none too pleased about where Notre Dame checked in. He went as far to say:
My only question is, is Notre Dame the one that is mis-ranked or is Miami? Why is it Notre Dame's fault if the committee undersells Miami in the initial rankings?
And what have Oklahoma or Texas done to deserve to be ranked ahead of Notre Dame? One, who lost to a Florida team that fired its coach just days later, beat the other?
The ACC clearly received no respect in the rankings, seeing as Virginia was the only team to make the mock-bracket according to this week's rankings. Miami having two losses in that conference appears to serve as a near fatal blow according to the committee.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Where were these loud voices about head-to-head mattering so much back in 1993 when Notre Dame handed Florida State it's only loss, but Florida State eventually was awarded the national championship over a one-loss Notre Dame team?
Here's the thing about 2025: a lot of football has been played since Notre Dame lost at Miami. Notre Dame has improved significantly as it's young quarterback has progressed, and its defense has turned into a machine.
Miami has lost two of its last three games and appears to be on a downward trajectory. It almost certainly won't be playing in the ACC Championship game, something that seemed certain only a few short weeks ago.
Nobody in their right mind thinks Miami is a better football team than Notre Dame right now. Don't believe me? Go look at the AP Poll where Notre Dame is also ranked 10th and Miami 18th.
Or the Coaches Poll, where Notre Dame is 10th and Miami is...you guessed it: 18th.
Head-to-head matters if everything else is the same, but the story regarding these two teams over the last month couldn't be more opposite.