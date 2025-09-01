Notre Dame Outcoached by Miami in Heartbreaking Season Opener
If you thought Notre Dame's playoff pressure was ratcheted up on Notre Dame last year after a Week two loss, try starting out 0-1 with Texas A&M next on the schedule. Despite a valiant comeback, the Irish fell to the Hurricanes 27-24 in a rain-soaked, exciting game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Heading into this battle, I could see paths to an Irish loss. And while some of them were followed, it feels like Notre Dame lost a game it didn't give itself the best chance to win by choice. That hits different.
Mike Denbrock did not call his best game, by a long shot
Let's start here. Why did Jeremiyah Love and JD Price only have 16 carries between them? Especially in a game where helping out a new quarterback is a priority, it's unfathomable to me that Notre Dame didn't even try to lean on their star backs in this moment. CJ Carr himself ran it 11 times, but paid the price for many of his attempts, and that level of punishment isn't sustainable.
Regarding the passing game, it felt like, for more than three quarters, I was watching someone play the College Football video game, and the controller was stuck on one play. A quick out or screen for minimal gains. I realize these passes are meant to build confidence in CJ Carr, but these plays, and so many of them, took away from the run game and limited Carr's passing output capability.
Combining this with the fact that the Irish offensive line didn't have its best showing, the Irish were asking for trouble and got it.
Ash has Notre Dame fans hot
While the Notre Dame defense did tighten up later in the game and get some much-needed stops, it left much to be desired overall and did not look anything like the Irish defense we've come to expect. The Irish did not get nearly enough pressure on Beck throughout the night, causing no turnovers, and were vulnerable up the middle to the run too often.
What stood out to me most, though, was how much free open space Notre Dame was allowing Miami's skill players to have. Combining this soft off coverage with no pressure being applied most downs allows the veteran Beck to dink and dunk right down the field with easy pitch and catch 6-7-8-9 yard gains. Soft and passive is not the Notre Dame defensive mantra, is it?
I want to give credit to Notre Dame for fighting back in this game and for CJ Carr surviving this moment, but Notre Dame out-thought itself while Miami stuck to its basics and earned the win. This is a tough pill to swallow.