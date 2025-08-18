Shocking: Notre Dame–Miami Top 10 Matchup Has Unsold Tickets
Notre Dame and Miami.
You don't have to say more than that to get college football fans excited.
Factor in the two old rivals will square off for the first time in eight years in the season-opener on Sunday night, August 31, with both being in the top 10 this preseason, and the hype is beyond real.
That is, except for hometown Miami Hurricanes fans, apparantly.
Miami Announces an Orange Out for Notre Dame Game
On Sunday evening, the Miami Hurricanes X account announced plans for an orange out when Notre Dame comes to town at the end of the month.
Alright, Notre Dame has a green out that it attempts to do, Penn State has its white out, and pretty much every college football program nationally tries to paint their home stadium the same color in fanwear at least once a year.
That's not what to take away from the Miami social media post, though. Instead, look again at that very last line.
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami: Good Seats Remain at Face Value!
Let's face it, Miami football fans don't have the best reputation. They're called bandwagoners for a reason, seeing as when things aren't going the Hurricanes' way, Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami outskirts often looks like it does in the above photo.
It's an entirely different story when they don't sell out a home opener against Notre Dame, when both teams are in the top ten, though. I know South Florida has plenty to offer but it's not like a 7:30 p.m. local kickoff time is cutting into that much beach time.
Tickets are expensive, with the cheapest face value seats over $200, but not being sold out against Notre Dame just two weeks out feels insane. I have a hard time believing it won't ultimately be a sellout, but the fact that it isn't already is a bit surprising.
Notre Dame vs. Miami: All-Time Rivalry Stats
You can't mention Notre Dame and Miami without instantly bringing up the 1988 contest, but the rivalry is a lot deeper than that. The two teams have met 27 times total, including all but one year from 1971-1990.
Notre Dame holds the all-time series edge by an 18-8-1 margin, but Miami won the last meeting of the two, a 41-8 rout of the Irish in 2017. It also holds the biggest blowout in series history, as the Hurricanes routed Notre Dame 58-7 in 1985.
Notre Dame has not beaten the Hurricanes in South Florida since 1977, something they'll be looking to change on August 31.