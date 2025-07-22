High Stakes: Notre Dame and Miami Both Face Must-Win Clash
With just over a month until the college football season kicks off, Irish eyes are quickly turning towards Miami, a heated and hated rival that awaits the Irish for the first game of the 2025 campaign. Both of these teams feel a strong need to win this ballgame, but for very different reasons.
Notre Dame at Miami: What's on the line?
For Miami, the pressure is on head coach Mario Cristobal to deliver a successful season. Cristobal's records of 5-7, 7-6, and 10-3, including a 12-12 mark in the ACC, leave much to be desired, and the natives are restless for a College Football Playoff appearance.
From the Irish side, the big question is, can Notre Dame prove it has CFP staying power and that 2024's run was no fluke? The Irish are very talented, but do some have big question marks, none bigger than at the quarterback position, where CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey will be making their first career start on the big stage against the Hurricanes at their place.
History suggests Notre Dame needs this win
Notre Dame doesn't generally bounce back from season-opening losses well. With another huge one in the home opener two weeks later, the pressure to win at Miami only increases.
This game would carry a bit less weight if the Irish schedule lightened up after the first game, but the Texas A&M Aggies await Notre Dame after the bout with the Hurricanes. Everyone in the Irish nation will feel much more comfortable welcoming Texas A&M to town with a week one win in their pocket.