Notre Dame Will Rely on Traditional Strengths to Take Down Miami
Quarterback question still unanswered
Predictably, Notre Dame's quarterback battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey is far and away the biggest storyline surrounding the program this camp. In an ideal world, one of these players would have already naturally ascended to claim this role, but that hasn't happened. As it turns out, both players have had ups, downs, good decisions, and bad decisions. Both are immensely talented, but consistency seems to be an issue. The competition rages on into week three of camp, the final week before Miami preparation begins.
The quarterback decision is a key one. Notre Dame must get it right, both for the long-term stability of the position for the Irish program and for success in 2025, where a very challenging front half of the schedule awaits Notre Dame; are Miami and Texas A&M the first two combatants up.
Based on reports, neither Carr nor Minchey has hit their stride in practice. But there's still time. Perhaps one or both players emerge in week three of camp and put this talking point to rest? Whether this happens or not, and regardless of who ultimately lines up under center against Miami, one thing is clear. He will need help.
The defense and offensive line must play terrific football early
The very best thing that can happen for Notre Dame is to support whoever the new quarterback is going to be with a great defense and a terrific run game, both recent historic strengths of the Irish program. Please make no mistake about it, these parts of the team are always important, but with a tough schedule and while breaking in a new signal caller, these facets of the team become even more critical.
If the Chris Ash-led Notre Dame defense can keep the score down against Miami and the Aggies, the new quarterback won't feel the pressure to have to score 40-plus points and be near perfect to win. Additionally, if the Irish offensive line comes ready to play, Jeremiyah Love can help take the offensive load off the new quarterback's shoulders. Terrific pass protection would also go a long way to easing in a first-time starter under center.
Strong defense and offensive line play have been a staple of Notre Dame's program for many years. If ever there was a time when this needed to continue, it's this moment. Whoever wins the quarterback job will end the year a much better player than he starts it, and the defense and offensive lines can ensure the Irish are in playoff position by the time that happens.