Key Stats That Explain Notre Dame’s Loss to Miami in Season Opener
Notre Dame's season started with a road loss at Miami, a place it hasn't beaten the Hurricanes since 1977. Although Notre Dame's season goals still all sit directly ahead of it, wiggle room is extremely limited the rest of the way and oh yeah, another tough test awaits when Texas A&M comes acalling on September 13.
So why did Notre Dame lose Sunday night in Miami? What was the difference in the nail-biting finish as the Irish sit at 0-1? Here are the key numbers behind Notre Dame's loss.
2-0: Miami Wins Turnover Battle
It's not a hard concept to understand, as forcing turnovers wins games. Notre Dame, who finished last season with a +18 turnover margin, lost the battle 2-0 Sunday. Those turnovers only resulted in three points for Miami, but both killed Notre Dame drives that would have helped in the field position game and not required the defense to be on the field as long as it ultimately was.
10: Carries by Jeremiyah Love
August 31, 2025 - August 31, 2025: Here lies Jeremiyah Love's Heisman Trophy campaign, over as soon as it got started. The all-world running back who is a difference maker on offense at Notre Dame like few we've seen in a very long time, had just 10 rushing attempts Sunday. How you don't force the ball into the hands of your best playmaker more than that I can't comprehend. Mike Denbrock does a lot of things very well but he overthought that one.
1: Notre Dame Offensive Play in 12:58 Span
How much did we hear about the "Middle Eight" last year? Close the final four minutes of the half strongly and start the first four minutes of the third quarter the same.
During that time, Sunday night, Notre Dame was outscored by Miami 14-0 and ran just one offensive play: a quarterback kneel to end the first half. It came down to a last-minute field goal but Miami dominating the Middle Eight like it did decided this game.
93: Rushing Yards by Notre Dame
The best running back room in the country and what is supposed to be one of the nation's best offensive lines. In total, Notre Dame rushed for just 93 yards Sunday night. Sure, some of that was based on the score of the game, but forcing screens to start instead of even attempting to run was certainly a maddening choice that was made.
1: Notre Dame Sack of Carson Beck
Notre Dame needs to do more up front than it did Sunday. Sacks aren't always the best indicator of pass rush as hurries can be effective, but Notre Dame getting home on Carson Beck just once all night was damning. Beck is a different quarterback when pressured and Notre Dame supplied next to none of that the majority of the night.