The Next Step For Notre Dame Under Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame completes 10-game win streak, but is it enough for a CFP bid?
After Notre Dame's unfortunate 0-2 start to the 2025 season, the mission for the rest of the year became crystal clear. To have a chance to make the playoffs, the Irish needed to win 10 games in a row. A tall task?
Certainly, but one that Notre Dame just completed last season after winning out from the Northern Illinois game on, ending in a run to the title game.
The reaction to Notre Dame notching its 10th win should have been all positive, but in reality, the reaction was a bit muted across Irish nation. Why?
First, Jeremiyah Love's push for the Heisman and Notre Dame history books was crushed by the unfortunate rib injury he sustained early against the Cardinal, and secondly, just because Notre Dame won 10 games in a row doesn't mean the Irish are in the CFP field.
Notre Dame is a terrific program with one lingering issue
The position Notre Dame is in has caused major anxiety for Irish nation. Social media is ablaze with debate between the Irish, Hurricanes, and others regarding which program is most deserving of the last at-large CFP spot that may be available.
While the Irish team itself has seemed to rise above the drama and continue to win games, the media and fan base are consumed with CFP consternation.
What Notre Dame has done in the last two seasons after losing early in the year has been nothing short of incredible. In back-to-back seasons, the Irish have put together 10-game winning streaks with no margin for error.
While I respect the resolve and resilience of the program, it cannot continue to put itself behind the CFP eight ball in September and expect to succeed. The odds are simply against it working out year after year.
Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame teams get better as seasons move along, which is a great sign. The next step for the Irish head man is to make it through September in a better CFP position. Period. This means that Notre Dame must enter the season with a better feel for its own team and roster.
What's at stake for Notre Dame as 2025 winds down?
Should Notre Dame make the CFP this year, it has a great chance to make another run and showcase talented players like Jeremiah Love, JD Price, and Malachi Fields, all of whom will be gone after this season. Should the Irish miss the field? It will be a major letdown and "what if" that will linger over the long and bitter offseason.