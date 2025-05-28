Notre Dame Football Countdown: Just 95 Days to Kickoff
Notre Dame football returns in 95 days when the Fighting Irish will be in Miami to take on the Hurricanes. That game will see Notre Dame looking to pull off a victory over the hometown Canes in South Florida for the first time since Dec. 3, 1977, when the Irish routed the hosts 48-10 en route to the national championship.
With it being 95 days until that showdown, why not take a quick trip down memory lane?
The year was 2010 and Brian Kelly had just started his time as Notre Dame's head coach. Trailing Michigan 21-17 with four minutes left in the game, Dane Crist found Kyle Rudolph to go nearly the entire length of the field to take a late lead. Check it out below.
That was among the loudest moments I've ever been present for inside Notre Dame Stadium, even though the defense couldn't contain Denard Robinson shortly after and the game would ultimately end in defeat.
Here's to hoping Notre Dame's opener against Miami this September features highlights like Rudolph's above, but please spare us the heartbreaking finish.
2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule:
Aug. 31: at Miami
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue
Sept. 27: at Arkansas
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State
Oct. 11: vs. North Carolina State
Oct. 18: vs. USC
Nov. 1: at Boston College
Nov. 8: vs. Navy
Nov. 15: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 29: at Stanford