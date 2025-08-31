Notre Dame Battles Miami: Real-Time Game Updates & Analysis
The wait is over as the 2025 season finally gets underway from Miami tonight. No. 6 Notre Dame is taking on No. 10 Miami in a game that needs no buildup.
Notre Dame is looking to finish the job in 2025, one year after going all the way to the national championship a year ago. Meanwhile, Miami is looking to improve on a 10-win season and finally knock down the College Football Playoff door.
Big steps can be had by both teams tonight. Keep locked in as the game goes on, as I'll have live thoughts for you throughout.
Notre Dame - Miami: 7-0 Hurricanes, 11:51 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Great play by Christian Gray in coverage to break up a deep pass attempt but he's down and in pain. Gray is a playmaker in the Notre Dame secondary, and a play after he goes out, Carson Beck finds Malachi Toney for a 28-yard touchdown.
Notre Dame is getting worked on both lines of scrimmage, something that doesn't generally just change as a game goes on. It needs to or it's going to be a long night for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame - Miami: 0-0, Start of 2nd Quarter:
That was a quarter of football that was played. Woof, ugly on both sides.
The good news is that Miami hasn't gotten on the scoreboard. The bad news is that Notre Dame hasn't had a first down since the opening drive and is yet to establish anything offensively.
Notre Dame - Miami: 0-0, 1:46 Remaining, 1st Quarter
Notre Dame comes out running and on 3rd and short, gets stuffed. Go look what I wrote before kickoff about Guerby Lambert making his first start at right guard...blocked the wrong guy, resulted in a tackle for loss, and forced a punt.
Notre Dame - Miami: 0-0, 3:53 Remaining, 1st Quarter
Malachi Fields gets popped by former big-time Notre Dame target Justin Scott and fumbles. Notre Dame's best interior run defense so far is from rushers coming off the edge.
Massive by the defense to hold Miami to a field goal attempt after the lost fumble. Even bigger for Miami to botch the snap and walk away still scoreless.
Notre Dame - Miami: 0-0, 8:00 Remaining, 1st Quarter
The Mario Cristobal Special: A timeout less than five minutes in, on fourth down, only to fair catch a punt at the five out of it.
Miami, using a little tempo, isn't surprising. Beck got in a rhythm a bit, massive stop by Boubacar Traore off the edge to kill the drive.
Notre Dame - Miami: 0-0, 11:46 Remaining, 1st Quarter
Notre Dame comes out throwing, doing so I am assuming to set up the run. Try and take some of the pressure away from the Miami defensive front with short throws.
Carr is a little shaky to start. The initial screen pass was short, lost two yards. Also, late on second down throw to Love that would have extended opening drive.
Notre Dame - Miami: Answer at Starting Right Guard
Lambert was a mega-recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but has no starting experience, and has quite a defensive front in Miami to go against. This will be the side of the line I watch early as Notre Dame comes out, and I assume, tries to establish the run from jump.