Rain in the Forecast? What to Expect for Notre Dame at Miami
After starting last season in a humid and muggy College Station, Texas, Notre Dame heads to Miami Sunday night in what will certainly again be hot conditions. Could something else be brewing in South Florida, though?
Notre Dame and Miami are set to kick off Sunday night's game just after 7:30 p.m. local time. Here's a look at the latest weather forecast for Miami Gardens, home to Hard Rock Stadium, as rain could certainly be falling during the game.
Notre Dame at Miami: Rain Expected for Top 10 Showdown
If you're in Miami for the game, then you're probably already aware, but rain is expected for a large part of the day on Sunday.
According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area in the late afternoon. From 5:00 p.m. through the 6:00 p.m. hour, an over 60% chance of rain, listed as thunderstorms, is expected.
The chance of rain remains between 40% and 55% for the four hours following kickoff, so weather could certainly play a factor.
Notre Dame at Miami: Marcus Freeman on Playing in the Rain
With the forecast for Miami showing a greater chance of rain as the week went on, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was asked about playing in it during his Friday media availability.
He stated that he didn't think there was much of an advantage of practicing with wet footballs, but did mention that the team practiced in the rain a few times during fall camp.
"If it happens to rain, our guys will be ready," Freeman concluded.
Notre Dame at Miami: Who Does Rain Favor?
If the weather is wet tonight in Miami, who does it favor?
When I look at this game, Notre Dame has the advantage in more places than the Hurricanes. The passing attack of Miami is likely in a better place than Notre Dame's, but CJ Carr doesn't have to throw against Notre Dame's star-filled secondary like Carson Beck will.
Running games and defense are what are always said to travel into road environments, regardless of the weather. If that's the case, then a wet track would seem to favor Notre Dame's strengths, although I wouldn't be thrilled with Jeremiyah Love's speed and athleticism being slowed by a wet track.
Notre Dame at Miami: TV Information
Notre Dame and Miami is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and can be seen on ABC nationally.
Notre Dame remains a 2.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.
Enjoy the likely rainy game.