Recruiting Shock: Notre Dame Loses 2 Elite Recruits to Michigan
For those of us that follow recruiting closely, it is a constant game of ebbs and flows. You win some and you lose some, however some losses are much easier to stomach than others.
Regardless of your individual feelings towards Michigan, losing recruits to them is never a good feeling. It is an especially bad feeling when two top targets go off the board to the Wolverines and the Fighting Irish likely finished 2nd for both.
To quote Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights, "If you ain't first, you're last."
There are no consolation prizes in recruiting.
This past week, Notre Dame lost out on two top defensive line targets, McHale Blade and Alister Vallejo. There is no way around it, both Blade and Vallejo have the ability to be great players at the next level and Notre Dame wanted both of them in South Bend.
There was no "Notre Dame cooled on him" here, like you will see other school's media put out when they lose out on a target. The Fighting Irish staff grew to be frustrated with the recruitment of Blade and the tactics used against them for Vallejo, but their desire to land both targets never waivered.
Notre Dame was high on Blade as an edge rusher, while it saw Vallejo as being an impact defensive tackle in South Bend. In past years, the loss of these two, especially in quick succession, would have been a massive recruiting hit.
However, the Fighting Irish staff has recruited tremendously in 2026 and along the defensive line in particular. Five-star edge rusher Rodney Dunham, four-star edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade and defensive tackle Tiki Hola are standouts in an exciting '26 cycle.
The losses of Blade and Vallejo are setbacks, but with exciting prospects still on the board such as Elijah Golden, Dre Quinn and Noah Clark, Notre Dame is still in a great spot to round out the defensive line class in a strong way.
Lastly, before you are bamboozled into thinking Michigan is "dominating" the Fighting Irish on the trail like Twitter/X will make you think they are, check out the head-to-head recruiting battles just this cycle that Notre Dame has beaten Michigan on.
DE Rodney Dunham
RB Javian Osborne
SAF Ayden Pouncey
OL Gregory Patrick
OL Sullivan Garvin
OL Tyler Merrill
And many more.
Michigan got their two, shoutout to them.
Notre Dame has gotten the prior 10-plus.