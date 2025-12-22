When it is said that there is never a dull moment in Notre Dame football land, that point carries weight. On Sunday, reports came out that speak to the high level of interest the New York Giants have in Marcus Freeman being their next head coach.



Right when Notre Dame fans thought they could take a breath after being talked about during a weekend full of snoozy College Football Playoff games, the conversation now turns to Freeman and the Football Giants.



At first glance, many would wonder why Freeman would even consider leaving Notre Dame for the Giants. But there are parts of this that make sense for him, while there are others that would certainly be concerning from his perspective.

Marcus Freeman to the Giants: Why It Makes Sense

The New York Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills 20 19 in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on January 27, 1991, | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

"If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere - New York, New York"

Not only is it an NFL job, but it's also one of the most historic franchises in the league. Freeman has never been one to shy away from the brightest of lights, and it doesn't get a whole lot brighter than being the head coach of the most popular team in the country's biggest city.



The Giants are stumbling their way through the 2025 season as they have through many recent years, but a foundation is starting to take shape. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabors are the start of something on offense, while the defensive line is built to be one of the best in the league.



That said, there are plenty of questions.

Marcus Freeman to the Giants: Why it Doesn't Happen

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I wouldn't be surprised if one day, Marcus Freeman leaves Notre Dame for a head coaching job in the NFL. I would be surprised if this was the one he leaves for, though.



The Giants may have a good amount of young talent, but if you're going to make that leap, you're going to do so for a job that has a better foundation, specifically a better young starting quarterback.



Nothing creates sustained success for an NFL team like having a top 10 or so starting quarterback. Jaxson Dart has shown flashes his rookie season, but he's yet to do anything that says he'll be a true franchise guy, either. After all, the Giants are just 2-13 after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and will have finished under .500 in 11 of the last 13 seasons once this year concludes.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Prediction:

When you're Marcus Freeman, you can be picky. The NFL may happen one day, but jumping to a team just because it's in a big market doesn't seem like a wise idea. We've seen many great college coaches fail in the NFL over the years, often because of a lack of a great quarterback.



Like how Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears job last season in part because of having Caleb Williams, I won't take any Marcus Freeman to the NFL rumors seriously unless a team seems to clearly have that position figured out while also having a head coach opening.