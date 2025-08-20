Notre Dame Names Captains For 2025, Two Players Stand Out From the Pack
Being named a Notre Dame captain is a special honor
There are few higher honors in the world of college football, and Notre Dame specifically, than to be named a captain of the most historically recognized program in the land. Leadership on a football team is hard to define.
This isn't a perfect science, and everyone leads differently. Some with their words, some with their actions, and some with a blend of both, mixed with a demeanor that men want to emulate and follow.
That being said, the Irish captains this year are Drayk Bowen, Donovan Hinish, Will Pauling, Billy Shrauth, Adon Shuler, and Aamil Wagner.
One name noticeably missing from this list is Notre Dame's best player, Jeremiyah Love. Love not being a captain doesn't register me as peculiar. Love doesn't need a "C" on his chest to be the leader of this team. He's the alpha, and everyone knows it. No designation is needed, and this is the ultimate compliment.
Two captaincy choices stand out to me as being of particular note in this 2025 group of Irish leaders; let's examine each.
Donovan Hinish: The Blue Collar Hero
Donovan Hinish is a bit undersized at his position and is respectfully not among the most naturally gifted athletes on the team. What he does bring is a gift that Notre Dame fans and his Irish teammates respect immensely. He's a dog on the field.
Donovan, much like his older brother Kurt, who recently matriculated through the program, is a workhorse who gives 100% on every snap every game.
Hinish is a blue-collar lunch pail hero due to his unwavering work ethic. His ascension to captaincy is a perfect example of how many different ways there are to lead and be a great example for a locker room. The "your best players should be your captains" trope is short-sighted. There are many different ways to lead, and Hinish's way is through a relentless work ethic. I respect this tremendously.
A new face makes an early impression
Will Pauling's captaincy interests me in a very unique way. Pauling is a grad transfer from Wisconsin and is Notre Dame's first non-quarterback grad transfer to be named a captain. This stands out to me.
Pauling was a captain at Wisconsin before moving to South Bend, but that doesn't guarantee a similar leadership role in a new locker room.
The fact that in such a short time on campus, Pauling has commanded such a high level of respect speaks volumes about the kind of player and person he is, and is genuinely impressive. What a terrific addition to the Irish roster he could be on and off the field for the Irish.
