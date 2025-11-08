Notre Dame vs Navy: Live Game Blog as Irish Continue CFP Push
Notre Dame (6-2) looks to move one step closer to the College Football Playoff on Saturday when it takes on Navy (7-1) at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Fighting Irish have won six straight games after dropping a pair of heartbreakers to start the season, but are coming off a rather ho hum performance at Boston College a week ago.
Navy presents a unique test for Notre Dame, as the Midshipmen have had great success again this season, winning their first seven games. The Midshipmen lost last week at North Texas, but in what will be a cold and wet atmosphere in South Bend, they should be well prepared to handle the elements.
Keep it locked right here throughout the night as we continue to update with in-game thoughts, reaction to key plays, and anything that might happen throughout the evening. We will also have all of your regular postgame coverage at Notre Dame On SI.
Pregame Update: Navy to be Without Starting Quarterback
An injury update before Saturday night's contest and it's a huge one. Navy will be without regular starting quarterback Blake Horvath, who suffered an upper body injury late last week against North Texas.
In his place will start Braxton Woodson. In his only career start, he led Navy to a victory over East Carolina a year ago.
Obviously, Navy's offense is more than just a dynamic quarterback, but this loss for the Midshipmen can't be overstated.