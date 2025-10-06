Vegas Has Notre Dame as Big Favorite Over NC State — Too High?
Notre Dame won its third-straight game on Saturday, defeating Boise State 28-7 in a game that perhaps should have been more lopsided on the scoreboard, but one the Irish dominated rather thoroughly. The win moves Notre Dame to 3-2 on the year, as it continues its uphill climb in hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff.
The next test for Notre Dame will be against a North Carolina State team starts the second half of its regular season Saturday. The Wolfpack sit at 4-2 currently and have a pair of ACC wins already to their name, including over Virginia, who beat Florida State two weeks ago.
Notre Dame Betting Information Released for NC State
The first odds for game week against NC State have been released and the oddsmakers don't see this one being particularly close. According to the latest from Fan Duel (8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night), Notre Dame is big favorite.
Pointspread: Notre Dame -22.5
Total: 62.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -2500, NC State +1100
Final Recap on Saturday's Win Over Boise State
2. Notre Dame's Defense Appears Back
Notre Dame allowed just seven points against Boise State but beyond that, was back to causing pressure and forcing turnovers like the Fighting Irish defense we've come to expect in recent years. Sure, Boise State extended a few drives longer than you'd like but overall it was another big step in the right direction for a Notre Dame defense that struggled mightily the first three weeks of the season.
Yes, it came against Purdue, Arkansas, and Boise State, but over its last 10 quarters, Notre Dame's defense has allowed just 27 points (2.7 per quarter).
1. Notre Dame's Little Things Need Cleaned Up
With seven games to play this regular season, Notre Dame will likely have few competitive games remaining. Sure, Marcus Freeman and the coaching staff certainly don't want to say that, but that's the way things should go if this is truly a team that will contend to get into the College Football Playoff.
If it is to do so, it must eliminate the mental mistakes that showed on Saturday. Sure, the officials were horrendous, but 112 yards of penalties is still 112 yards of penalties.
Beyond that, Notre Dame left two first-half touchdowns on the field, allowing Boise State to stick around. That's the kind of thing that needs to be fixed as the regular season goes on, so when the competition hopefully picks up in a big way in the College Football Playoff, it's operating more smoothly and not leaving 14 points on the field.
Notre Dame and NC State kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in a game that can be seen only on Peacock.