Notre Dame-NC State Predictions: Do Irish Make it 4 In a Row?
It feels like this was the week that Notre Dame regained part of the focus nationally. Not because of an overly amazing performance against Boise State, but as much because of teams that were upset ahead of it in the rankings.
Both Texas and Penn State lost this past week and it’s almost as if part of the nation finally realized Notre Dame might be really good despite its two early losses, since those two preseason media darlings now have two losses as well.
Notre Dame gets a date with NC State (4-2) on Saturday. How far has Notre Dame’s pass defense come since its brutal start to 2025? That’ll be one of the main things to focus on as the Wolfpack bring an impressive passing attack to South Bend.
Here’s what the Notre Dame On SI staff sees happening Saturday in South Bend.
Jackson Lagendorf: Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
NC State’s offense may have the ability to keep things close for a half, but its defense won’t be able to get enough stops over four quarters to keep this one from getting out of hand. CJ Carr will have a monster day, as will the dynamic duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price out of the backfield. And the Notre Dame defense will do enough to allow its squad to comfortably cruise to a win.
Mason Plummer: Notre Dame 42, NC State 20
For as dangerous as NC State’s offense can be, led by promising young quarterback CJ Daniels and running back Hollywood Smothers, their defense is absolutely awful. We are going to see if the Irish defense has truly turned the corner in this one and I believe they have. The offense will be able to score at will, the defense just needs to hold up here. CJ Carr has a big day, throwing for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Irish roll.
John Kennedy: Notre Dame 38, NC State 13
Notre Dame enters this game as over a three-score favorite for a reason. After a bit of a clunky game offensively last week, I expect a tighter operation against NC State. I see Notre Dame establishing the run with Love & Price, opening up the pass game for CJ Carr, who I doubt will have back-to-back weeks of missed wide-open passes. While I don't expect another seven-point output from the Irish defense against a dangerous quarterback like NC State's CJ Bailey, this unit has growing confidence and will make a few game-changing havoc plays or turnovers. This will be a healthy tune-up for USC's arrival in South Bend.
Pete Fiutak: Notre Dame 44, NC State 20
It’s the Peacock game, so here’s how it’ll work.
It’ll be a bit of a slow start for the Irish, NC State will come up with a few good early drives with its accurate midrange passing game on the way to an early lead, and then America will remember the game is happening and will scramble to figure out how to renew its collective subscription.
NC State will start to stall, Notre Dame will remember it has an NFL backfield and a nasty running game, and then the scoring avalanche will hit late in the third quarter.
Nick Shepkowski: Notre Dame 45, NC State 17
I'm most curious to see how Notre Dame's pass defense performs as this should present a challenge in that regard. However, Notre Dame's offense should be able to essentially pick a number based off how NC State's defense has performed this season. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combine for five touchdowns as the Irish cruise to 4-2.