Notre Dame vs NC State Will Not Be On Network Television
It's that time of year, ladies and gentlemen! The annual collective freakout as fans are forced to sign up for Peacock or try to remember their password to be able to watch Notre Dame take on NC State on Saturday afternoon.
Over the last handful of seasons, in order to promote Peacock, an NBC product, Notre Dame has agreed to put one football game per year exclusively on Peacock. This has been annoying for fans, especially those in the older crowd, who have been accustomed to always being able to just tune their television to NBC to watch Fighting Irish football games for the last 40+ years.
It makes a ton of sense from an NBC perspective as things continue to trend towards streaming and further away from traditional cable television. There is also the issue of Peacock being delayed, which means fans in the stadium see the action 2-3 minutes ahead of those watching at home, but that is a conversation for another day.
To be honest, as much as it can be annoying for fans to have to get a Peacock subscription and figure all that out before the game, it is surprising that there aren't more exclusive Peacock games. NBC is pushing Peacock as its streaming service more than ever and no one should be shocked if that continues.
Not to mention, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua has a storied history with NBC Sports before he joined Notre Dame and will have all the motivation to see that product grow with his former colleagues at NBC Sports.
Peacock has been good to Notre Dame, providing a place to watch Notre Dame games, highlights, and its own documentary, titled "Here Come The Irish". The first season of the documentary was last season, which followed the 2024-25 Fighting Irish football team through the extreme highs and lows of a football season.
Getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to beat Texas A&M on the road, subsequently lose to Northern Illinois at home, and then go on an unprecedented run to the national championship game was must-watch stuff.
This season's documentary will also surely be drama-filled as fans will get to see the reaction from the team and head coach Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame started 0-2 and has since won three straight.
The Fighting Irish will look to make it four straight against NC State on Saturday at 3:30, ONLY on Peacock.