Notre Dame to Host Multiple Mt. Carmel (Chicago) Stars This Fall
Notre Dame football's history of recruiting Catholic high schools nationwide is extensive, but few high school programs nationally have provided as much talent to Notre Dame historically as Mt. Carmel on Chicago's South Side.
Recent NFL stars from the school include Donovan McNabb and Simeon Rice, but several more Caravan have helped build Notre Dame football over the years. Terry Brennan immediately comes to mind as the Mt. Carmel product who coached the Caravan to three city championships before returning to Notre Dame as a freshman coach and ultimately replacing the legendary Frank Leahy.
and now Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish are big game hunting for more talent from the school.
Mount Carmel's Insane Current Talent
Mount Carmel's 16 IHSA state championships are the most in Illinois high school football history, and the Caravan has won the last three. With the talent on hand, another seems likely in 2025 under the direction of head coach and former Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch.
It's led by top talent Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of.
Cornerback Tavares Harrington
At 6-3, 175 pounds, junior Tavares Harrington has the size Notre Dame loves in defensive backs. Tavares is rated as the nation's 83rd overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle and 11th overall cornerback. Harrington has received 28 offers from universities across the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and others. He's set to visit Notre Dame for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 13.
Wide Receiver Quentin Burrell
Burrell is essentially the wide receiver twin of Harrington, checking in at 6-3, 175 pounds as well. Burrell hauled in 75 receptions for 1,257 yards as a sophomore, scoring 18 touchdowns. A five-star talent according to the 247Sports composite ratings, Burrell has offers from galore, including from most of the powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and others. Burrell will also be at Notre Dame for the Texas A&M showdown on Sept. 13.
Linebacker Roman Igwebuike
Although Notre Dame has yet to offer star Mt. Carmel linebacker Roman Igwebuike, plenty of national powers have. The four-star talent is rated as a top 10 player at his position according to the 247Sports composite and has nearly 40 scholarship offers. At 6-3, 220 pounds, he'll make whoever he ends up with better.
Defensive Lineman Caleb Tucker
Unlike those listed above, Caleb Tucker is only entering his sophomore year but is perhaps the biggest 2028 prospect nationally.
Literally.
Listed at 6-5, 355 pounds, Tucker is already a force on the defensive front and has seen scholarship offers pour in from nearly 20 programs, including Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC, and others. Tucker will almost certainly be among the top recruits nationally in the 2028 cycle.
Mt. Carmel's 2025 season gets underway on August 30 as it is set to take on another historic Midwest program that also once produced a Notre Dame head football coach, Bishop Moeller of Cincinnati.