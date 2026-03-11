What NFL Team is The Best Fit for Jeremiyah Love?

Fernando Mendoza might be the consensus top pick in this year's NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean he's the best player in the Draft. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made headlines last week when he declared Jeremiyah Love the best player in the Draft, and you know what? He's right.



Don't get me wrong, Mendoza was the best player in college football and deserved to win the Heisman, but Love is the best pro prospect. The only knock on Love is that he's a little underweight for an NFL running back at 215 pounds, but he makes up for that with his speed, explosiveness, vision, and versatility.

Jeremiyah Love 199 CAR, 1372 RUYDS, 6.9 YPC, 280 REYDS, 21 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/vFxUXLiXt2 https://t.co/drnE6yFBeR — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 16, 2026

Love is lightning in a bottle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Doesn't matter how he gets the ball -- out of the backfield, as a receiver, or as a return specialist, etc. -- he's just flat out special. But one NFL team might be able to get the very best out of him.



That team?

Washington Commanders

If Kansas City didn't sign reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III via free agency on Monday, I would have said the Chiefs, but with Walker and Kareem Hunt on the Chiefs, Kansas City really doesn't have room for another back.



But plenty of teams need a running back, and Washington would be the best fit. However, if the Commanders are going to land Love, they're probably going to have to move up in the draft. Washington currently has the seventh pick in this year's draft, but I'd be surprised if Love is still on the board at No. 7.



I wouldn't be surprised if Arizona takes Love with the third overall pick, but teams have been reluctant to draft running backs in the first round over the years, especially in the top five.



But Love isn't your prototypical running back. In fact, he's got all the tools to be the next Christian McCaffrey. He's that good.



And people forget the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship two years ago. So, assuming Jayden Daniels is healthy in 2026, Washington could be in for a bounce-back season. The Commanders already have an elite wide receiver in Terry McLaurin and signed veteran All-Pro left tackle Larry Tunsil via free agency on Monday.

All they're really missing on offense is a running back who consistently makes the first man miss. And Love is exactly that guy.



That's no knock on Chris Rodriguez Jr. or Austin Ekeler, but neither possesses Love's blazing speed and versatility. In fact, outside of McCaffrey, I'm not sure anyone does.



Washington ranked fourth in the league in rushing last season, and if the Commanders draft Love, I wouldn't be surprised if they lead the NFL in rushing. Love is a game-changer and could be the main reason Washington returns to the playoffs next season.