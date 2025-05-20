Irish Breakdown

‘Cheers’ Actor George Wendt, Former Notre Dame Student, Dies at 76

Wendt is best remembered for his role on 'Cheers'

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 3, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; American actor George Wendt throws out the first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Tropicana Field.
Apr 3, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; American actor George Wendt throws out the first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
According to a report from TMZ, beloved actor George Wendt has died.

Wendt is of course, best remembered for his role as Norm on Cheers, which aired from 1982-1993 where he was regularly nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

In a statement, Wendt's publicist Melissa Nathan announced, “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away.”

On a bizarre note, Wendt passed 32 years to the day that the final episode of Cheers aired on NBC.

Before Wendt hit it big on television screens, he was a Notre Dame student, briefly, anyway, before flunking out.

George Wendt was 76 years old.

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

