‘Cheers’ Actor George Wendt, Former Notre Dame Student, Dies at 76
Wendt is best remembered for his role on 'Cheers'
In this story:
According to a report from TMZ, beloved actor George Wendt has died.
Wendt is of course, best remembered for his role as Norm on Cheers, which aired from 1982-1993 where he was regularly nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
In a statement, Wendt's publicist Melissa Nathan announced, “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away.”
On a bizarre note, Wendt passed 32 years to the day that the final episode of Cheers aired on NBC.
Before Wendt hit it big on television screens, he was a Notre Dame student, briefly, anyway, before flunking out.
George Wendt was 76 years old.
Published |Modified