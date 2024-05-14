Notre Dame Offense Ranks 12th In Future Power Rankings
Notre Dame's offense took a big jump forward in many ways in 2023, but there is still work to be done on that side of the ball. The Irish are clearly making strides, and they are rising from a perception standpoint as well.
ESPN released its Future Power Rankings for offenses around the country, and Notre Dame is rising up. Notre Dame ranked 12th on the future Power Rankings, which is up five spots from the No. 17 ranking it had a year ago.
"Scouting the Irish: After making the four-team CFP twice, Notre Dame will expect to contend annually for the 12-team format. The team's outcome could come down to the offense, specifically quarterback play and the passing game, which hasn't been at an elite level often enough. Notre Dame ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring last season but struggled against top defenses. The unit now turns to quarterback Riley Leonard, the dual-threat transfer from Duke who had nearly 3,000 pass yards and 700 rushing yards in 2022 before injury limited him last fall. Leonard missed most of the spring with lingering ankle issues, but Notre Dame has options behind him in veteran backup Steve Angeli, dual-threat sophomore Kenny Minchey and true freshman C.J. Carr, ESPN's No. 36 recruit in the 2024 class, who may be in line to lead the offense after 2024. The Irish are also well stocked at running back with several non-seniors, including Jeremiyah Love, Gi'Bran Payne and Aneyas Williams, who joins top-130 recruit Kedren Young in the class. Tight end should remain an elite group for Notre Dame, which returns senior Mitchell Evans, the team's receptions leader (29) in 2023. Eli Raridon also will have a significant role through 2025, and Cooper Flanagan started two games as a true freshman last fall. James Flanigan, an ESPN 300 recruit in 2025, is committed to ND.
"The offensive line will go through some transition in 2024 after losing tackle Joe Alt, the No. 5 selection in the NFL draft, as well as tackle Blake Fisher (second round) and center Zeke Correll (transferred to NC State). Junior guard Pat Coogan is Notre Dame's only full-time returning starter, although junior guard Rocco Spindler started 10 games last fall and seniors Tosh Baker and sophomores Ashton Craig and Billy Schrauth have made starts. Freshman tackle Charles Jagusah will be a key long-term piece for a line that should remain a strength. Wide receiver is Notre Dame's biggest personnel hurdle as production remains low. Junior Jayden Thomas and sophomore Jaden Greathouse combined for 39 receptions and seven touchdowns last season, while sophomore Jordan Faison, a standout lacrosse player for the Irish, provided a surprise spark down the stretch. Transfers Beaux Collins (Clemson) and Kris Mitchell (Florida International) should help this fall, but Notre Dame must build out long-term depth with players like Cam Williams, ESPN's No. 47 recruit for 2024." - Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
A case could be made that Notre Dame should be even higher in this ranking, especially after hiring Mike Denbrock and with its big jump in quarterback recruiting, but the fact outlets like ESPN are recognizing the improvements is important.
