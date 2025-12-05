Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price Named Finalists for Top Duo Award

Notre Dame running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were supposed to be the best 1-2 punch in college football. It didn't go that way through the first two games as the Irish started the season 0-2, but the two found their groove after that, and so did the Irish.



The Irish haven't lost since, and Price and Love are a big reason why. The two combined for 2.046 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns, and also combined for 367 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.



And on Tuesday, Love and Price were named finalists for The Pony Express Award, given to the most outstanding duo in college football.

The most outstanding duo in college football



4️⃣ + 2️⃣4️⃣



The other three finalists are Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Georgia linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, and Texas Tech linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey.

All Love 🫶



The Pony Express Award is named after SMU running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James, who were known as the "Pony Express" when the two played together at SMU from 1979-82.



The Pony Express Award started in 2011, which Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden, wide receiver Justin Blackmon, and running back Joseph Randle won. The award didn't relaunch till last year, which Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter won.

LOVE WILL FIND A WAY.



And as much as Love and Price deserve to win, there's a pretty good chance they finish behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin and Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT X2️⃣



Even though a defensive tandem has never won the award before, Texas Tech's Bailey and Rodriguez have the chance to make history and win this year, and the Ohio State duo will be tough to beat, but just to be a part of this, Love and Price have earned their spot among the best.

Rodriguez is arguably the best defensive player in college football -- 101 tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown -- not to mention a potential Heisman Finalist, and Bailey leads the nation with 12.5 sacks and is arguably the best pass rusher in college football. That's pretty hard to beat.



For the most part, offensive players get more national attention than defensive players, but what Bailey and Rodriguez have done is just special, and something we might not see for a long time.



Love and Price still have a shot.



The winners will officially be announced on Monday,