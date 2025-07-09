Why Notre Dame’s Offensive Line Can Withstand Jagusah Loss
The situation is awful, but not a death knell
There's no way to sugarcoat it.
Notre Dame losing starting lineman Charles Jagusah for at least the early part of the season due to a freak off-the-field injury is terrible news that poured cold water over a hot Irish recruiting swing.
It's fair to be worried about the lack of depth and uncertainty that now clouds Notre Dame's offensive line. That being said, all we need to do is look at last year as an example, a testament to the resiliency of this unit.
Jagusah himself missed almost all of last season with a fall camp injury. Fellow starters Billy Shrauth and Ashton Craig also went down with serious injuries. It was far from ideal, but Notre Dame made it work as backups stepped up and played well enough that Notre Dame was knocking on the door of a championship.
There's no reason to think this can't happen again.
Will Black get thrust into the early spotlight?
Will Black was Notre Dame's prize recruit of the 2025 recruiting class. He is entering his college career as one of the highest-rated tackle prospects in the country with a body, even as a freshman, that can play early.
This would be a big ask, and the circumstances of Notre Dame running out a first-time starting QB and a true freshman left tackle to protect him in Miami are not ideal. Kicking Anthonie Knapp inside to guard to make room for Black at tackle will be a combination looked at come August.
Who knows? You could be pleasantly surprised with the results.
Backup players like Sullivan Absher and Styles Prescod must also be prepared for starting action. Depth is thin, and the Irish must win early in the season. Concern is justified, but if there's any group I'd trust to put together a winning combination amid tough circumstances, it'd be Notre Dame and its offensive line coaching and culture.