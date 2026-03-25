Notre Dame Spring Football: 5 Offensive Players to Watch

Notre Dame opened spring practice last Friday, and names both new and familiar throughout the Irish roster are already creating buzz.



From the highly touted newcomers, both from the top three high-school recruiting class and the lauded transfer portal haul, to the talented group of returnees looking to make a move up the depth chart, here are the five most intriguing offensive players this spring.

Who are the Notre Dame players to keep an eye on this spring?

Quarterback Blake Hebert (12) during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, March 20, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Blake Hebert/Noah Grubbs, Quarterbacks, Freshmen

For the first time under head coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame is finally in a place where it has its signal caller, Carr, back for a second year as a starter.



While his development as a true star at the position gives ND a legitimate shot at the national title, his ascension is why talented sophomore Kenny Minchey departed for Kentucky in the transfer portal.



Now, that leaves the Irish in search of a capable backup — namely someone who can spell Carr if he is sidelined at all in the fall.



Freshmen Blake Hebert and Noah Grubbs get their chance to impress before the highly touted fellow freshman Teddy Gerrard arrives in the summer. The question is whether Hebert or Grubbs can clearly establish himself as not only a solid backup but a potential successor for Carr.



Hebert is more in the mold of Riley Leonard, as he is a developmental passer who relies on his legs to make plays. Grubbs, who flashed a live arm in the initial practice by all accounts, likes to make aggressive throws from the pocket. If they both have good springs, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock surely would welcome that as a good problem.

4. Cam Williams, Wide Receiver, Sophomore

Unlike the newcomers, redshirt sophomore Cam Williams was a big recruit for the Blue and Gold way back in 2022. He came into the program as a known project, and through two seasons, he has yet to make any impact on the field.



While Williams remains the ultimate Notre Dame man off the field, he must show signs this spring that he can put his elite raw skills to good use in what is now a crowded receivers room.



With his quintessential boundary-receiver size and excellent speed, his development as a legitimate deep threat would fulfill the hopes of Irish fans when he and Carr stepped on campus together years ago.

3. Will Black, Offensive Line, Freshman

Notre Dame has a long history of fantastic left tackles, including Joe Alt, Ronnie Stanley, and Zack Martin. Rising junior Anthonie Knapp has been solid in his first two years as a starter, but the Irish coaching staff loves the potential of freshman Will Black.



The former top-50 recruit is getting a shot with the first team based on initial practices, which would allow Knapp to move to his more natural position of guard. If the newcomer proves he can handle the critical position, he has the opportunity to move the needle up for the line’s ceiling in the fall.



The former top-50 recruit is getting a shot with the first team based on initial practices, which would allow Knapp to move to his more natural position of guard. If the newcomer proves he can handle the critical position, he has the opportunity to move the needle up for the line’s ceiling in the fall.

Running back Nolan James Jr. during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, March 20, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Nolan James Jr., Running Back, Freshman

With junior Aneyas Williams and freshman Javian Osborne limited due to respective elbow and wrist injuries and sophomore Kedren Young still recovering from a torn ACL, the Irish are basically down to two running backs for contact drills this spring: freshmen Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton.



Obviously, this isn't an ideal scenario considering the biggest question for the offense is how to replace the generational talents of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, who are likely to be the first two backs off the board in next month’s NFL Draft.



Notre Dame needs to find answers, and James gets his opportunity to shine amidst all the surrounding injuries.



The staff is high on the freshman, who boasts a similar blend of speed and power as Price. Plus, he could be a threat in the passing game.

1. Mylan Graham, Wide Receiver, Soph.

For Notre Dame, receivers have been a soft spot in recruiting for a number of years, but the addition of incoming Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham suggests things are looking up.



The former 5-star recruit struggled to see the field behind the loaded Buckeye receiver corps featuring wunderkind Jeremiah Smith and likely first-round pick Carnell Tate.



However, despite the limited resume for the redshirt sophomore, Graham has the type of speed, quickness and talent to quickly be one of CJ Carr's favorite targets.



Look for our breakdown of the most intriguing defensive players early next week.