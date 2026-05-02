Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Offensive Outlook
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Notre Dame's offense is going to look very different in 2026.
The most important piece, the quarterback, will return, but every other skill position group has undergone major changes, and how these new pieces come together, or don't, will determine how successful the Irish's 2026 campaign will be.
This is CJ Carr's team and offense
With Jeremiyah Love and JD Price both gone to the NFL, this is CJ Carr's offense, and he is the leader of the unit. While praise for Carr has been heavy this offseason, he isn't a finished product.
Carr must take the next step in his second year as a starter and become more consistent while performing his best in the biggest games and the biggest moments. Expectations are high, and so is his talent level and brain for the game.
Is this the year the Notre Dame receiving corps takes off?
Throughout the spring, Jordan Faison and Mylan Graham have been a cut above the rest of the group in terms of consistency. For the Irish to make a deep playoff run, a few others emerge to bolster this unit.
It's time for Micah Gilbert and Jaden Greathouse to step up, and for some younger players like Devin Fitzgerald, Elijah Burress, and Devin Fitzgerald to earn opportunities. It will also be interesting to see how Quincy Porter fits into the mix once fully healthy. There is still work to be done here.
Aneyus Williams is ready to be RB1
Aneyus Williams is a player that everyone wants to see succeed. He should be commended for sticking with Notre Dame and waiting his turn behind Love and Price.
It will be very intriguing to see who else emerges from this group, such as Jonaz Walton, who flashed all spring, or Nolan James, who has been tough to tackle so far in his young career.
Notre Dame fans want to see pass-catching tight ends
Cooper Flanagan and young James Flanigan are names that are easy to remember for obvious reasons, but it remains to be seen if either one of these players becomes a receiving threat on top of blocking duties, something that wasn't seen much through spring ball. It will also be interesting to see where first-year players like Preston Fryzel and Ian Premer fit into the mix come fall camp.
Notre Dame's offensive line needs to be the engine that powers the Irish train
Will Black seems to have held his own as Notre Dame's left tackle through spring. Anthonie Knapp seems to have adjusted well to moving inside to guard. Sullivan Absher is also holding his own, with Matty Augustine pushing for playing time.
I can't wait to see this group come back together in August and to see what happens to the starting lineup if and when Charles Jagusah and Ashton Craig return from injury.
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Founder and content creator of the Always Irish LLC Notre Dame Football social media, podcast, and radio show brand since 2016 covering all things Irish football daily from the fan's perspective. Previously Notre Dame Football staff writer for USA TODAY Fighting Irish Wire before joining Notre Dame On SI. Known as the “voice of the Irish fan.”