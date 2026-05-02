Notre Dame's offense is going to look very different in 2026.



The most important piece, the quarterback, will return, but every other skill position group has undergone major changes, and how these new pieces come together, or don't, will determine how successful the Irish's 2026 campaign will be.

This is CJ Carr's team and offense

With Jeremiyah Love and JD Price both gone to the NFL, this is CJ Carr's offense, and he is the leader of the unit. While praise for Carr has been heavy this offseason, he isn't a finished product.



Carr must take the next step in his second year as a starter and become more consistent while performing his best in the biggest games and the biggest moments. Expectations are high, and so is his talent level and brain for the game.

“Why is Notre Dame spring so chippy?” as CJ Carr points at multiple defenders while he strolls into the end zone



(Via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/GQKX9HA7Gi — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 11, 2026

Is this the year the Notre Dame receiving corps takes off?

Throughout the spring, Jordan Faison and Mylan Graham have been a cut above the rest of the group in terms of consistency. For the Irish to make a deep playoff run, a few others emerge to bolster this unit.



It's time for Micah Gilbert and Jaden Greathouse to step up, and for some younger players like Devin Fitzgerald, Elijah Burress, and Devin Fitzgerald to earn opportunities. It will also be interesting to see how Quincy Porter fits into the mix once fully healthy. There is still work to be done here.

Mylan Graham from CJ Carr.



Probably happening a lot. Graham has been outstanding this spring. pic.twitter.com/Lww45nJhcV — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 1, 2026

Aneyus Williams is ready to be RB1

Aneyus Williams is a player that everyone wants to see succeed. He should be commended for sticking with Notre Dame and waiting his turn behind Love and Price.



It will be very intriguing to see who else emerges from this group, such as Jonaz Walton, who flashed all spring, or Nolan James, who has been tough to tackle so far in his young career.

"He's a kid born to play running back." Notre Dame RB coach Ja'Juan Sieder on Nolan James Jr. pic.twitter.com/CiFvh2DkI6 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreeman05_) March 27, 2026

Notre Dame fans want to see pass-catching tight ends

Cooper Flanagan and young James Flanigan are names that are easy to remember for obvious reasons, but it remains to be seen if either one of these players becomes a receiving threat on top of blocking duties, something that wasn't seen much through spring ball. It will also be interesting to see where first-year players like Preston Fryzel and Ian Premer fit into the mix come fall camp.

Double team by Anthonie Knapp and Joe Otting + insert block by Cooper Flanagan give Aneyas Williams an easy first down. pic.twitter.com/LLN7XUIRhc — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 28, 2026

Notre Dame's offensive line needs to be the engine that powers the Irish train

Terrific work by LT Will Black to seal off the DT on this sweep to Aneyas Williams. C Joe Otting does a nice job squaring up the linebacker as a puller, too. pic.twitter.com/yEDrVILuzk — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) April 28, 2026

Will Black seems to have held his own as Notre Dame's left tackle through spring. Anthonie Knapp seems to have adjusted well to moving inside to guard. Sullivan Absher is also holding his own, with Matty Augustine pushing for playing time.



I can't wait to see this group come back together in August and to see what happens to the starting lineup if and when Charles Jagusah and Ashton Craig return from injury.