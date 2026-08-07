The countdown to college football continues as we enter the weekend, as just four weeks sit between now and Notre Dame starting the year at Lambeau Field in Green Bay as it'll take on Wisconsin.



Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will enter the year as one of the favorites to win the national championship, as Notre Dame checked in fifth in the preseason Coaches Poll that came out earlier this week.

That doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of questions across the Notre Dame roster and depth chart.



As we count down to the opener in Wisconsin, here is a look at the biggest question at each offensive position group for the Fighting Irish.

Quarterback: Who Will QB-2 End Up Being?

Notre Dame enters the year with one of, if not the best returning quarterbacks in college football with CJ Carr, but who barks the signals in relief or if Carr were to go down?



That race felt like it'd be between Blake Herbert and Noah Grubbs, but the recently enrolled Teddy Jarrard isn't going to make the decision easy.

Whoever ends up winning the race will do so without ever having taken a snap in a college game.

Jarrard reclassified to the 2026 recruiting cycle in order to try and stay in lockstep with fellow-true freshman Grubbs. Jarrard even putting pressure on Herbert and Grubbs at this point speaks to the level of potential Notre Dame believes he brings to the table.

Running Back: How Do Carries End Up Getting Distributed?

Of Notre Dame's 379 rushing attempts taken by running backs last season, 312 of those came from Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.



Needless to say, that's a ton of touches that need to be accounted for, not to mention the over 2,000 yards the pair rushed for before becoming First Round NFL draft picks.

Aneyas Williams has his chance to shine and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider was incredibly complimentary towards him after the second practice of camp. Seider also mentioned true freshman Jonaz Walton as someone who needs to get on the field right away, while Nolan James, Jr. returns and looks built beyond belief.

Seider has traditionally had two lead backs more so than a stable type backfield, but this makeup may test that in 2026.



And as improved as the passing game may be, we all know this program well enough to know that it will remain a run-first offense.

Wide Receiver: What If Jaden Greathouse Stays Healthy?

Jaden Greathouse has shown flashes of being a downright monster as a pass catcher for Notre Dame, but the problem is he just hasn't been able to stay on the field over his first three seasons.



What if that changes?

All of a sudden you have the sure-handed Jordan Faison and Ohio State transfer Mylan Graham along with Greathouse, who was a force during Notre Dame's run to the National Championship game two seasons ago.



If that's the case then it's a lot more than just CJ Carr's right arm as to why the nation should be on alert about the Notre Dame passing game.

Tight End: How Quickly Does Freshman Ian Premer Emerge on Gameday?

There are big-time recruits and then there are big-time, big-time recruits. Freshman tight end Ian Premer is the most hyped up tight end Notre Dame has brought in since Michael Mayer, and has the natural size to be a matchup nightmare very early on.

How much of a learning curve will he have with the Notre Dame offense?



His body type combined with his athletic ability is a rare find, and could become a scary piece for Carr if he's able to learn things quickly.

Offensive Line: Can This Unit Reach Sky-High Expectations?

Notre Dame enters the year with what is believed to be one of the best offensive lines in college football. Part of the reason it gets treated that way is because of the absurd rush numbers Notre Dame had last season, despite having massive struggles converting third and fourth-and-short situations early on - remember the Wildcat days?

What if the offensive line is as good as advertised?



What if opponents regularly have to send more in order to try and get after CJ Carr, and he's able to dissect the blitz and throw the ball all over?



What if Notre Dame is able to convert short yardage situations better this season thanks, in part, to an improved line?

It doesn't always get the credit it deserves because having a great offensive line is just sort of an expectation at Notre Dame, but this unit is what could take a very good offense to being downright scary for all opponents in 2026.