New Notre Dame Facilities Put College Football World on Notice
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There might not have been an actual sound that was made and no words may have even been spoken, but what Notre Dame just made loud and clear for the world to hear is that it's not going anywhere, besides elevating.
Last week, Notre Dame unveiled its new, state-of-the-art football facilities that are nothing short of absurd.
if you haven't yet seen it, it's worth watching in its enirety, and if you have already seen it, as many of you have, it's worth watching just to appreciate again - find the video just below.
It was Notre Dame flexing its muscle, but also making crystal clear to the rest of college football that any talk of the Fighting Irish needing to join a conference or anything of the sort, is laughable in the world of modern college football.
Notre Dame Reveals Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall - Football Facility
I honestly don't know the best part of it. I watch the video and I feel like a kid the first time I walked into Chuckee Cheese back in the day, only this place doesn't have that creepy band playing.
Notre Dame went from decent facilities to having the belle of the ball in terms of them with this, and the football world certainly took notice.
Josh Pate on Notre Dame's Facilities
If you follow the work of Josh Pate, you're aware that he comes from an SEC background, his audience is very SEC-heavy, and he doesn't shy away from acknowledging that. Considering all of that, this is about as complimentary as you'll ever hear about Notre Dame from him, and what he said is certainly complimentary.
Brad Powers on Notre Dame's Glow-Up
Not even last quarter century, really. It wasn't long ago that football players would get out of practice and meetings and have to high-tail it to the dining hall to get dinner. The glow-up by Notre Dame has been incredible.
Notre Dame Facilities Enhance Your Feel of Fighting Irish
Although he went to school that is the greatest dynasty currently in college football (seriously, go Google North Central College, folks), I've never come across David Soliday before. That said, he's 100-percent spot-on with this thought.
If you love Notre Dame, the quotes they show on the walls and embracing everything that is Notre Dame only grows when you see this.
I can only imagine those that don't get or like Notre Dame, that Lou Holtz used to mention, only leave more upset and bitter after viewing this upgrade.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts
When this came out I can't help but find myself wondering one thing:
When Brian Kelly left for LSU and quickly made a huge deal about the food athletes got at his new place of work, were those comments enough to shift Notre Dame's thinking?
I get that this doesn't happen unless Marcus Freeman is Marcus Freeman, also, but after essentially being called out like that in front of the college football world to now getting to boast about this in relative short order is unreal.
LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and whoever else be damned.
Notre Dame truly has as nice of facilities as anyone in the country.
I never thought I'd say it.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.