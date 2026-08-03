There might not have been an actual sound that was made and no words may have even been spoken, but what Notre Dame just made loud and clear for the world to hear is that it's not going anywhere, besides elevating.



Last week, Notre Dame unveiled its new, state-of-the-art football facilities that are nothing short of absurd.



if you haven't yet seen it, it's worth watching in its enirety, and if you have already seen it, as many of you have, it's worth watching just to appreciate again - find the video just below.



It was Notre Dame flexing its muscle, but also making crystal clear to the rest of college football that any talk of the Fighting Irish needing to join a conference or anything of the sort, is laughable in the world of modern college football.

Notre Dame Reveals Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall - Football Facility

A new home for Fighting Irish Football.



Welcome to Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/bGtQVbYSFM — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 31, 2026

I honestly don't know the best part of it. I watch the video and I feel like a kid the first time I walked into Chuckee Cheese back in the day, only this place doesn't have that creepy band playing.

Every detail inside Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall tells a story.



From the materials to the architecture, each design choice reflects the tradition, excellence and future of Notre Dame Football.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/u1nHDhepzg — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) July 31, 2026

Notre Dame went from decent facilities to having the belle of the ball in terms of them with this, and the football world certainly took notice.

Josh Pate on Notre Dame's Facilities

If the NFL doesn’t give me a 1st round grade I’m staying at Notre Dame as long as I can pic.twitter.com/IgJ6N4unKs — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) July 31, 2026

If you follow the work of Josh Pate, you're aware that he comes from an SEC background, his audience is very SEC-heavy, and he doesn't shy away from acknowledging that. Considering all of that, this is about as complimentary as you'll ever hear about Notre Dame from him, and what he said is certainly complimentary.

Brad Powers on Notre Dame's Glow-Up

Facilities wise...I don't think there's been a bigger upgrade in CFB the last 25-30 years than Notre Dame.@CoachUrbanMeyer talks about this regularly. When he was an assistant there in the late 90's, ND's facilities well below average among power teams. https://t.co/tnCVJ0vKC0 — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) July 31, 2026

Not even last quarter century, really. It wasn't long ago that football players would get out of practice and meetings and have to high-tail it to the dining hall to get dinner. The glow-up by Notre Dame has been incredible.

Notre Dame Facilities Enhance Your Feel of Fighting Irish

This post is about intensity.



If you hate Notre Dame, you’re gonna hate them even more.



If you love Notre Dame, you’re gonna love them even more…



after watching this!



Here. Come. The. Irish!☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WlcWccBVaq — David Soliday (@NCCClassof88) July 31, 2026

Although he went to school that is the greatest dynasty currently in college football (seriously, go Google North Central College, folks), I've never come across David Soliday before. That said, he's 100-percent spot-on with this thought.



If you love Notre Dame, the quotes they show on the walls and embracing everything that is Notre Dame only grows when you see this.



I can only imagine those that don't get or like Notre Dame, that Lou Holtz used to mention, only leave more upset and bitter after viewing this upgrade.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

When this came out I can't help but find myself wondering one thing:



When Brian Kelly left for LSU and quickly made a huge deal about the food athletes got at his new place of work, were those comments enough to shift Notre Dame's thinking?

I get that this doesn't happen unless Marcus Freeman is Marcus Freeman, also, but after essentially being called out like that in front of the college football world to now getting to boast about this in relative short order is unreal.

LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and whoever else be damned.

Notre Dame truly has as nice of facilities as anyone in the country.



I never thought I'd say it.