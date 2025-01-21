Notre Dame Falls to Ohio State: Key Takeaways from National Championship Loss
Things couldn't have started better for Notre Dame in Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State, executing an 18 play drive that saw two fourth downs converted en-route to the game's first score, a Riley Leonard touchdown run.
The bad news for Notre Dame is that there were still 50 minutes or so of game left from that point on, and the Fighting Irish were dominated for a good chunk of them.
Notre Dame showed fight, getting things back within eight points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell on college football's biggest stage 34-23.
Some instant takeaways from Notre Dame's national championship nightmare:
Can't Win Without Stops
As difficult as we like to try and make the game of football, its still a pretty simple game. If you can't stop your opponent then you're not going to win. It took until 7:58 left in the third quarter for Notre Dame to finally get a third down stop of the Buckeyes. On a night that was going to take a strong showing, Notre Dame had it's worst showing defensively on all levels.
On the biggest play of the night, freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith recorded his first reception of the second half, burning Christian Gray for a first down with two minutes left in the game on what was a third-and-11.
Notre Dame's Inability to Run the Ball
Notre Dame's opening drive was nothing short of fantastic, going 18 plays and capping it with a Riley Leonard touchdown run. However, Notre Dame's run game was non-existant the rest of the night. Leonard lead all Notre Dame rushers with 42 yards on 16 carries. Love and Price, the two-headed monster in the backfield? Just 16 combined yards on 7 carries. Credit Ohio State for taking away Notre Dame's bread and butter.
Notre Dame's Fourth Quarter Field Goal Attempt
It'll get ridiculed as Marcus Freeman opted to kick a field goal down 16 points in the fourth quarter. A made kick would have gotten Notre Dame only within 13, still a two-score game. Walking away with no points.
I'll defend Freeman on this one. Say the kick is made, which it absolutely should have been. If things play out the same way, Notre Dame is a stop away from getting the ball back with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown, not need a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie.
I'm not saying I'm 100% right, but I am saying going for it on fourth and goal from the nine isn't some gimme of a winning formula.
Notre Dame Resolve Shows One Last Time in 2024
Down 31-7 in the third quarter, the boat race was on. Would Notre Dame keep it within 30?
Notre Dame was knocked to the mat and got up, making things very interesting late in the fourth quarter. It shouldn't come as a surprise as Notre Dame did this all year long, but Monday night the odds were just too much to overcome against the nation's most talented and best team.
It doesn't end the national championship drought for Notre Dame, but at the end of the day it speaks to the national respect this specific team put back on Notre Dame's name for the first time like it has had in decades.