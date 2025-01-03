Notre Dame Outcoaches Georgia: Sugar Bowl Win Proved Fighting Irish Were the Better Team
Let's be honest for a moment: we all had our doubts.
Most rational people believed this Notre Dame football team was different, but the program hadn’t won a major college football bowl game since 1993.
For context, that’s the year I was born. I wanted to believe, just like many others did. However, I needed to see it on the field, especially in the biggest of moments.
This Notre Dame football team is built differently. Notre Dame is better than the best of the SEC this season, and they proved that last night.
How it Happened
There were many narratives surrounding this game. Georgia was without its starting quarterback, Carson Beck. Notre Dame’s elite defense, on the other hand, was missing several key starters and contributors.
Georgia consistently brings in the best talent in the country, finishing in the top 4 of recruiting rankings every year since 2017 — often at No. 1. Notre Dame, however, hasn’t had a class in that time frame finish in the top 5.
But in the new era of college football, with the transfer portal and NIL changes, Notre Dame and other programs have proven they belong in the same conversation. It’s also worth noting that Marcus Freeman has assembled an elite coaching staff. Mike Mickens consistently unearths recruiting gems in the secondary, dating back to his time at Cincinnati.
Deland McCullough and Lance Taylor before him turned Notre Dame into a running back destination. Players like Kyren Williams and Audric Estime helped lay the foundation, but now, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are taking it to new heights.
Credit to Al Golden, who has completely transformed Notre Dame’s defense. While the team had solid defenses in recent years, the physicality, athleticism, and overall team speed have been on display all season — and that continued Thursday night in New Orleans.
It was clear that the shift in perception was happening when Tim Tebow remarked during the halftime show that Georgia couldn’t run outside on Notre Dame because the defense was simply too fast.
Georgia only managed 62 yards rushing on 29 attempts, and Gunner Stockton couldn’t provide the spark many expected with his legs. Though sacks played a role, he finished the game with -23 yards rushing.
Much of the talk in college football focused on Carson Beck’s absence for Georgia. It seemed like only Notre Dame supporters were concerned that the Irish were missing half their starting defensive line and one of the best corners in the country, along with several other key players.
In the end, it didn’t matter. Notre Dame’s defense finished with 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Call it an Al Golden masterclass, if you like.
Notre Dame Offense and Coaching Advantage
I have a different perspective on the Notre Dame offense after the Sugar Bowl victory than most people. It wasn’t a dominant, impressive performance, but I do believe the game plan worked almost to perfection — a few early penalties aside.
Notre Dame’s strategy was clear: protect the football, avoid playing behind the sticks, and rely on the legs of Riley Leonard.
They didn’t turn the ball over. Check. Georgia had just one tackle for loss. Check. Leonard rushed for 80 yards and picked up multiple first downs on the ground to keep the offense on the field. Checkmate.
It wasn’t pretty. Notre Dame only gained 244 total yards of offense and didn’t have a single full touchdown drive. On the surface, it may seem like the Georgia defense did its job to win the game. However, the Irish executed the little things on offense that helped secure the victory.
Another key component to this victory is the fact that Marcus Freeman, in his third year as head coach, outcoached Kirby Smart, a two-time National Championship-winning coach. Freeman stuck to his word and didn’t change who he is — a riverboat gambler.
His fake punt late in the fourth quarter was the tipping point, and it ultimately sealed the game for the Irish. Pulling off that play takes true conviction and immense faith in your team and coaching staff. Credit to Marty Biagi, who has been brilliant all year as well.
Another critical aspect was the matchup between the Notre Dame and Georgia coordinators. There’s no doubt in my mind that Al Golden’s performance against Mike Bobo was a significant advantage for Notre Dame. Even though Georgia’s offense had some good moments, there was an overwhelming sense that Golden was unfazed and ready to dial up a crucial play when it mattered most. That confidence paid off, even with a depleted and undersized defensive line.
As for the matchup between Mike Denbrock and Glenn Schumann, there was no clear advantage, but Denbrock’s extensive experience in college football stood out. He didn’t need a decisive edge. A stalemate there was more than acceptable. However, Georgia didn’t create the havoc plays they’re known for on defense. Credit to Denbrock and the Notre Dame offense for limiting those game-wrecking moments.
Overall, the better team won Thursday night in the Superdome. Both teams showed us who they were throughout the season. While confidence might have been tempered by past history, the simple fact remains: this Notre Dame football team proved to be the better team, both over the course of the season and in the game itself.