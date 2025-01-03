Notre Dame Outslugs Georgia to Record Biggest Win in 31 Years
It's been a long 31 years for anyone who connects with Notre Dame football.
31 years of losing big games.
31 years of usually getting blown out in big games.
And 31 years since having a legitimate case as being the nation's best (2012 be damned, we all saw how it performed against Alabama - see above sentence).
Not since Notre Dame beat Texas A&M in the 1994 Cotton Bowl have the Irish won as important of game. That win should have been enough to clinch Notre Dame a national championship. This one moves them into the last four remaining teams.
Notre Dame didn't just get by almighty Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame punched Georgia in the face and took its lunch money at the Caesar's Superdome.
A look at the box score won't tell you as much but game control certainly will.
Georgia couldn't move the ball against Notre Dame. The only hope for the Georgia offense to be effective was to hit on big plays and they did on one, but it wasn't going to a long-term plan for success.
Sure, it wasn't the most impressive box score as the Irish totaled just 213 yards on the day, but when you allow only 294 and force two massive turnovers while not doing it once yourself, that's taking care of business.
There is a ton to break down with this game and a ton to react to and we certainly will.
Notre Dame against the kings of the almighty SEC? The Irish were the more physical team, extending drives and picking up yards when it was needed absolutely most.
The coaching advantage that Georgia held with Kirby Smart? Marcus Freeman and his staff ran circles around the crew from Athens.
All the injuries Notre Dame has endured, the depth certainly couldn't withstand it, right? Next man up rose to the occasion all year and then some.
And the transfer portal era that Notre Dame would never be able to succeed in? Transfers were all over the field making plays for the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is headed to the Orange Bowl and is one win away from playing for a national championship and its doing so by laying the wood to the standard of college football programs over the last five years.
Drink that in.
Like a tasty cup of orange juice.