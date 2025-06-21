Notre Dame recruiting is on a heater ☘️🔥



The past 3 days the Fighting Irish have landed:



• 4-Star OT Grayson McKeogh

• Elite CB Khary Adams

• Elite Safety Joey O’Brien



ND now has NINE (!) Top 150 Recruits & move to No. 2 in the Team Rankings 📈