Notre Dame's Recruiting Momentum Hits Slight Speed Bump vs. Penn State
Notre Dame has been on a recruiting hot streak that hasn't been seen in decades in South Bend, landing several big-time prospects in recent weeks. To boot, Notre Dame appears set to add at least a couple of playmaking wide receivers to the 2026 recruiting class this week, too.
A few of Notre Dame's recent commitments have also come at the expense of Penn State, as James Franklin's Nittany Lions were among the finalists for multiple Fighting Irish commitments, including five-star safety Joey O'Brien.
But as the old saying goes, "you can't win 'em all".
Four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor, a 2027 recruit, is a current Penn State commitment, hailing from Pittsburgh (Seton LaSalle), Pennsylvania. A recent Notre Dame offer had some thinking Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish were about to do it to Franklin and Penn State again, but it would appear this will end in favor of the Nittany Lions.
Taylor doubled down on his commitment to Penn State while participating in the Under Armour Future 50 over the weekend at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
"Locked in" is how he described his standing with Penn State, despite the recent Notre Dame offer and Tennessee still regularly reaching out to him.
Taylor checks in at 5-11, 180 pounds and is rated by 247Sports as the third-overall prospect from Pennsylvania in the 2027 recruiting cycle.